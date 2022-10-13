Read full article on original website
9-year-old boy with spina bifida wows with custom Halloween costume 4 years in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 9-year-old Blake, who lives in Delaware, has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, so finding Halloween costumes can be a bit of a challenge. That's why it's become a family tradition to come up with something creative!. "Blake picked it 100%," said his mom, Megan,...
South Carolina school report cards released with ratings
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
Two SC Highway Patrolmen struck during hit-and-run, one critically injured
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Upstate South Carolina after two Highway Patrolmen were struck during a hit-and-run, one being critically injured. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 16, on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street...
