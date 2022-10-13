ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Magic Chef air fryers recalled over fire hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jacob Burbrink
 4 days ago

( WXIN ) — Check for your receipts: more than 10,000 Magic Chef air fryers are being recalled over a burn and fire hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves the Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white).

The recalled air fryers have “Magic Chef” written on top and rating labels on the bottom have the brand name, in addition to the model number. They were sold online at Newair.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com from July 2018 through September 2020 for between $115 to $138.

    Recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DB (black)
    Rating Label on bottom of recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer MCAF56DB (black)
    Recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DW (white)
    Rating Label on bottom of recalled Magic Chef Air Fryer Model MCAF56DW (white)

The CPSC says the recall was initiated because the air fryer can overheat. This poses fire and burn hazards. No injuries have been reported as of the time of this report.

Anyone with the recalled air fryer should stop using it and send a picture of the rating label to Newair for instructions on how to disable the air fryer and get a refund. The refund will be in the form of Newair credit.

The CPSC said without a receipt, people will get a $50 credit. Consumers will get a credit in the amount of the purchase receipt if it’s provided.

Consumers can contact Newair at (833) 715-1021 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. PT Mondays through Fridays. You can also register to participate in the recall at Newair.

