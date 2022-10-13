Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Successfully Keep Dodgers Fans Out & Set Petco Park Postseason Attendance Record
The San Diego Padres restricted direct ticket sales for National League Division Series games at Petco Park to those living within select counties, and it prevented Los Angeles Dodgers fans from taking away home-field advantage. Although it’s become commonplace for pockets of blue to be seen throughout Petco Park whenever...
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Padres Outplayed Dodgers In NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers getting eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series started their offseason much earlier than anticipated and sent the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner and others into uncertainty. Kershaw’s lone appearance in the NLDS was a Game 2 start in which...
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday
The decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start
Houston Astros to wait for ALCS opponent for 1 more day as Guardians-Yankees game postponed
From champagne showers to rain delay ones, Houston must wait a day longer for its championship series opponent.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Had Time To Warm Up Before Entering Game 4 Of NLDS
Tyler Anderson got through five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series but manager Dave Roberts turned to the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen with a 2-0 lead. Chris Martin stranded a pair of baserunners in the sixth inning, and the Dodgers...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Focused On Being ‘Ready To Go’ Amid Uncertainty
The Los Angeles Dodgers altered their starting pitching based on how the first three games against the San Diego Padres went in the National League Division Series, but that hasn’t changed how Tyler Anderson has prepared for this postseason stretch. Regardless of the fact that the Dodgers won 14...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Dave Roberts Remaining Manger Despite NLDS Elimination
After months of negotiations, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed manager Dave Roberts to a three-year contract extension at the end of Spring Training. Roberts was facing the prospect of being a lame-duck manager in 2022, though he and Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman downplayed concern over that possibility.
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts: Dodgers Lineup Failed To ‘Execute Any Type Of Plan’ During NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup held the MLB lead in several categories during the 2022 regular season and was led by the vaunted trio of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman. However, they never found a collective rhythm during the National League Division Series, which played a significant part...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Don’t Believe Days Off Before NLDS Factored Into Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games during the regular season en route to securing a first-round bye in the expanded postseason, which gave them five days off before the start of a National League Division Series matchup against the San Diego Padres. It’s part of the new...
Postponed: Game 5 moves to Tuesday due to weather
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians.
dodgerblue.com
NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen
Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
dodgerblue.com
Video: Los Angeles Kings Troll José Altuve During Dodgers Look-A-Like Segment
The Los Angeles Kings began their 2022-23 season on the same day the Los Angeles Dodgers started their postseason run, and with both teams playing meaningful games once again, the hockey club showed their support. In the second game of their season on Thursday, the Kings played a look-a-like segment...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Make MLB History By Falling Short Of NLCS
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a new franchise record with 111 wins this season but arguably will be more remembered for failing to fulfill their World Series goal. Not only did the Dodgers come up short of winning what would have been a second World Series in the past three years, they were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS
Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
dodgerblue.com
Jaime Jarrín Retires After 64 Years As Dodgers Broadcaster
Jaime Jarrín was with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, and when the San Diego Padres won Game 4 of the National League Division Series, he signed off from the broadcast booth for the final time in his illustrious career. Jarrín announced his intention to...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Bullpen Decisions Made With Plan To Have Evan Phillips For Save Situation
After being a strength of their team all season, the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen was part of their downfall against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers carried a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning, but the bullpen combined to give up...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS Game 4 Preview: Dodgers On Brink Of Elimination; Cody Bellinger Remains Out Of Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a familiar hole following a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Now down 2-to-1 in the series, their backs are against the wall in a must-win game. The Dodgers turn to Tyler Anderson...
dodgerblue.com
Key Issues For Dodgers In NLDS Loss To Padres
After steamrolling their way through the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were only able to win one postseason game before losing three straight against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 National League Division Series to bring an end to their year. During the season, the Dodgers won 111...
