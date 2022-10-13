ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Clayton Kershaw: Padres Outplayed Dodgers In NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers getting eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series started their offseason much earlier than anticipated and sent the likes of Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner and others into uncertainty. Kershaw’s lone appearance in the NLDS was a Game 2 start in which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Dave Roberts Remaining Manger Despite NLDS Elimination

After months of negotiations, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed manager Dave Roberts to a three-year contract extension at the end of Spring Training. Roberts was facing the prospect of being a lame-duck manager in 2022, though he and Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman downplayed concern over that possibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

NLDS Game 3 Recap: Dodgers Shut Down By Blake Snell & Padres Bullpen

Tony Gonsolin labored through a short start and the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to struggle against Blake Snell in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The winner of a Game 3 in a best-of-five that was tied at 1-1 has gone on to win the series 72% of the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 Dodgers Make MLB History By Falling Short Of NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers set a new franchise record with 111 wins this season but arguably will be more remembered for failing to fulfill their World Series goal. Not only did the Dodgers come up short of winning what would have been a second World Series in the past three years, they were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS

Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Jaime Jarrín Retires After 64 Years As Dodgers Broadcaster

Jaime Jarrín was with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, and when the San Diego Padres won Game 4 of the National League Division Series, he signed off from the broadcast booth for the final time in his illustrious career. Jarrín announced his intention to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Key Issues For Dodgers In NLDS Loss To Padres

After steamrolling their way through the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers were only able to win one postseason game before losing three straight against the San Diego Padres in the 2022 National League Division Series to bring an end to their year. During the season, the Dodgers won 111...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy