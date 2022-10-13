ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

wypr.org

Anne Arundel county executive candidates on crime, development, and taxes

Arundel County executive lines incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman against Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. We ask about reducing crime, getting students to school on-time, pursuing development while protecting the shoreline, and their priorities if elected. Check out this WYPR News story on polling in the race. Tomorrow evening Anne Arundel...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

$7.7M grant delivers 40K new trees to 36 underserved urban communities across Maryland

Thirty-six underserved urban communities across Maryland are about to get 40,000 new trees thanks to $7.7 million in grants. Research shows trees have significant benefits to health, climate and the environment. The effort was created by the Maryland General Assembly's Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021, which calls for 5 million trees to be planted across Maryland by 2031 with 500,000 of them targeted to urban and underserved areas.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Crime Victims' Resource Center marks 40 years

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland marked a milestone in victim advocacy with the 40th anniversary of a center that ensures victims of crimes know their rights. "I describe it as the dark ages because 40 years ago in Maryland, crime victims had no rights," said Roberta Roper. Roper and her...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level

ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland nonprofit helps transgender people navigate name-change process

This is part of WTOP's continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. "What's in a name?" William Shakespeare used the line in his play "Romeo and Juliet." A name can make a big difference in the life of someone who doesn't have accurate identification.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. "I...
MARYLAND STATE
recordpatriot.com

In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'

Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
WTOP

Early week cold blast will bring killer frost

The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Maryland is 2022's most politically engaged state

BALTIMORE, MD—With Election Day coming up and only 66.8% of the voting age population having voted in the 2020 presidential election and 53.4% in the 2018 midterm, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022's Most & Least Politically Engaged States. Maryland topped the list,...
MARYLAND STATE

