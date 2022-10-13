Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Anne Arundel county executive candidates on crime, development, and taxes
Arundel County executive lines incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman against Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. We ask about reducing crime, getting students to school on-time, pursuing development while protecting the shoreline, and their priorities if elected. Check out this WYPR News story on polling in the race. Tomorrow evening Anne Arundel...
Wbaltv.com
$7.7M grant delivers 40K new trees to 36 underserved urban communities across Maryland
Thirty-six underserved urban communities across Maryland are about to get 40,000 new trees thanks to $7.7 million in grants. Research shows trees have significant benefits to health, climate and the environment. The effort was created by the Maryland General Assembly's Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021, which calls for 5 million trees to be planted across Maryland by 2031 with 500,000 of them targeted to urban and underserved areas.
Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland
Local super PAC seeks donations to spread the word and encourage voters to vote ‘yes’ on legalizing recreational use of marijuana. The post Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Crime Victims' Resource Center marks 40 years
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland marked a milestone in victim advocacy with the 40th anniversary of a center that ensures victims of crimes know their rights. "I describe it as the dark ages because 40 years ago in Maryland, crime victims had no rights," said Roberta Roper. Roper and her...
Thousands of acres of farmland to be permanently preserved around Maryland
The state of Maryland is paying $2.9 million to preserve nearly 400 acres of "prime farmland" in Baltimore County, as part of a package of 25 working farms
Mayor Brandon Scott: "We Want You To Change Your Life"
T.J. speaks with Mayor Brandon Scott about initiatives to curb the violence and whether they are actually working.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System issues its first alert at 'severe' level
ODENTON, Md. — Maryland's new Emmett Till Alert System released a "severe" warning Sunday night that involves threats of possible violence against Black child care centers. Providing more information at a news conference Monday afternoon, African American leaders sounded an alarm intended to heighten awareness and increase vigilance in Maryland and across the country.
WTOP
Maryland nonprofit helps transgender people navigate name-change process
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. “What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare used the line in his play “Romeo and Juliet.” A name can make a big difference in the life of someone who doesn’t have accurate identification.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Names Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford To Oversee Gubernatorial Transition
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that he has named Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford to formally oversee the gubernatorial transition for the State of Maryland, and serve as chief liaison to the incoming administration. “We are fully committed to a smooth, orderly transition in Maryland and look forward...
Del. Dems urged to boycott Return Day parade carriages from Confederate flag-flying museum
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. The flying of a Confederate flag at a Delaware museum and a town’s nearly $25,000 grant to the facility will change the flavor of one of the state’s cherished and unique political traditions – Return Day.
delawarepublic.org
With vote-by-mail no longer available, the DE Dept. of Elections is adjusting to help voters
After the Delaware Supreme Court struck down the vote-by-mail law recently, the Department of Elections had to adjust. Since ballots can’t be legally sent out this year, the Delaware Department of Elections had to act quickly to make sure voters know what options are available to vote for the general election.
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
WTOP
Ex-DC deputy mayor explains Virginia home, says he ‘geo bachelored’
Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart — who resigned this week after an argument in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot led to a police statement that the District official lived in Falls Church — is defending his living arrangement. Geldart stepped down Wednesday as deputy mayor for public...
kentchamber.org
UM Shore Regional Health Announces Plans For New Regional Medical Center In Easton
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
Wbaltv.com
'I don't think that makes any sense': Hogan on potential election integrity concerns in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday dismissed any possible challenges in the weeks before the 2022 election to pick his successor. "I don't think that makes any sense," Hogan said, expressing confidence in Maryland's voting system. The term-limited incumbent governor, who's serving out his second term,...
recordpatriot.com
DOJ: Lawsuit in Maryland over fatal police shooting should not be dismissed yet
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Justice Department has argued that a judge should not support Montgomery County, Md.'s recent bid to toss a lawsuit that the family of a man killed by officers in the drive-through of a McDonald's filed against the police department.
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
WTOP
Early week cold blast will bring killer frost
The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
Nottingham MD
Maryland is 2022’s most politically engaged state
BALTIMORE, MD—With Election Day coming up and only 66.8% of the voting age population having voted in the 2020 presidential election and 53.4% in the 2018 midterm, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States. Maryland topped the list,...
