Thirty-six underserved urban communities across Maryland are about to get 40,000 new trees thanks to $7.7 million in grants. Research shows trees have significant benefits to health, climate and the environment. The effort was created by the Maryland General Assembly's Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021, which calls for 5 million trees to be planted across Maryland by 2031 with 500,000 of them targeted to urban and underserved areas.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO