Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Insists She’s ‘Moved On’ From Candace Cameron-Bure Drama Yet Admits They Haven’t Spoken

JoJo Siwa gave an update on the drama that went down with Candace Cameron Bure after JoJo called the Full House actress “rude” on a TikTok clip. The Dance Moms alum admitted on Thursday, Oct. 13 that she has “moved on” three months after the incident. “I’ll be honest, I haven’t spoken to her at all since the whole thing,” she told ET. “I think she’s alive and thriving. I think I’m alive and thriving.”
OK! Magazine

JoJo Siwa Reveals She Hasn't Spoken To Candace Cameron Bure Since Social Media Drama: 'I Think She's Alive And Thriving'

JoJo Siwa is offering fans an update on her past drama with Candace Cameron Bure. Months after Siwa dubbed Bure the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met while doing a superlatives on TikTok in July — which sparked the Fuller House star to address the situation — the Dancing with the Stars alum revealed that while they are now in a good place, the celebrities have not spoken."I'll be honest," Siwa told a news publication when asked about her and Bure's vibes, "I haven't spoken to her at all since the whole thing. I think she's alive and thriving. I think...
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
