High Ridge, MO

High Ridge community comes together for woman who lost son in house fire

By Jordan Williams
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVrRx_0iXzxrs100

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Employees at a barbecue restaurant in High Ridge are raising money to help a coworker who lost her 3-year-old in a fire Tuesday morning.

Johnny’s Hideout is gathering donations for Sabrina Strubberg and her family.

“Everyone has been very giving and bringing in clothes, blankets, and toys,” Johnny Daus, the owner of Johnny’s Hideout, said. “Whatever they feel she is going to need because she is going to need everything.”

Strubberg’s 3-year-old son, Kaiden, died in a house fire in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive.

The restaurant has a large tip jar for Strubberg and her family. They are also accepting clothing donations.

“Oh my gosh. I am a mother. I can’t imagine,” said Elida Borage, who works with Strubberg. “I went straight to the bathroom, and closed the door, and cried for her. There’s no words. As a mother, they are no words.”

Strubberg has worked at Johnny’s Hideout since it opened three weeks ago. Daus is unsure when or whether Strubberg will come back to work, but said she is always welcome back.

“She’ll be able to do whatever she wants,” he said. “It could be six months, it could be a year, it could be two years. I’m pretty sure it’s not going to be next week, but if it was, my door is always open to her.”

Daus also offered a place to stay and storage units to Strubberg.

The restaurant is also planning a fundraiser event for Strubberg and her family.

Strubberg’s family is accepting donations through GoFundMe and Venmo (@scottieboi314) to help cover funeral costs, as well as clothes and housing.

FOX 2

