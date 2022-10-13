Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Pennyrile Outage to Affect Todd County Customers Wednesday
Pennyrile Electric has announced a scheduled outage in the Allensville community of Todd County on Wednesday. The utility said the outage will affect 307 members around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning and last about two hours. Pennyrile Electric said the outage is required for a line relocation due to a...
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
wkdzradio.com
Garage Destroyed In Todd County Fire
A garage on Poe Hill Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a garage along with some vehicles were destroyed in a fire just before 10 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.
wkdzradio.com
Field Fire In Graves County Causes Damage
Officials in Graves County spent much of Friday fighting a field fire in dangerous conditions. The fire started just before 2:00 pm in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road, spreading toward homes in the area. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to assist in extinguishing the blaze, but due to the high winds and dry conditions, the fire continued to spread. It took several hours to extinguish the fire, with officials clearing the scene around 9:00 pm.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS: 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival, Day 2
The 46th Annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival was certainly one of the busier weekends in recent memory. Food, fun and festivities were aplenty in downtown Cadiz and the West Cadiz Park. 2022 Trigg County Ham Festival.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday
A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
wkdzradio.com
Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire
A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
wkdzradio.com
Trenton Home Damaged In Fire
A home on US 41 in Trenton was damaged in a fire Sunday morning. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says the fire started with a floor furnace and quickly spread to the attic of the home. Everyone was able to get out of the home uninjured but due to...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Flown After Lyon County ATV Rollover Crash
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after an ATV crash on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley in Lyon County Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Brent White, Kentucky State Police received a 911 call of an ATV rollover collision with injuries at the end of Green Road around 4:15 p.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, he says Good Samaritans led them to the overturned 2022 Polaris RZR that was occupied by 3 adults and 2 children at the time of the collision.
wkdzradio.com
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
wkdzradio.com
2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival A Grand Affair
Thanks to great weather and the hard work of volunteers and the City of Cadiz staff the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival will go down as one of the best. Sunny skies with temperatures in the seventies Friday and Saturday made conditions perfect for large crowds to attend the 46th Annual festival. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says we couldn’t have asked for a better event this year.
wkdzradio.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County Country Ham Festival Day 1
PHOTOS – Trigg County Country Ham Festival — Friday, Day 1.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck
A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
wkdzradio.com
Two Firefighters Treated After Battling Destructive Field Fire
Two firefighters were injured battling a beanfield fire in Princeton that consumed a home, vehicles, and damaged some farm equipment. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15 Friday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Tim Cook says the fire started in the area of a combine and was fueled by the windy conditions.
wkdzradio.com
WKY Gas Prices Slightly Slimmed In Last Week
After three-plus weeks of increasing gas prices in west central Kentucky, gas prices are opening up a bit lower than last. Per the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, the regional average has fallen five cents per gallon — going from $3.45 to $3.40. This time last year, however,...
wkdzradio.com
Inmate Dies At Hospital After Being Found Unconscious
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the inmate whose name has not been released was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. The inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital...
wkdzradio.com
Linda Sayre, 69, of Cadiz
There will be no services for 69 year old Linda Suzan Sayre of Cadiz, Kentucky. King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
VIDEO – Ham Festival Day 2 #7
Saturday was a spectacular day in downtown Cadiz for the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival. Check out this video showing the food, fun, and festivity of this year’s event.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County FFA Hosting Halloween Ag Adventures
The Christian County FFA Chapter is inviting the community to enjoy a fun night of activities Tuesday, October 18, at the Christian County Agriculture Expo Center. Christian County FFA member Linsley Cansler says there will be a fun night of activities for anyone to enjoy. FFA member Caleb Moss says...
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged after drugs were found during a warrant arrest on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located illegal drugs inside the residence while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 41-year-old Robert King. After a search of...
Comments / 0