Idaho State University Choral Invitational Festival gives high school students valuable opportunities

Bannock County jury service reporting could use some improvement. As someone who moved to Pocatello two years ago, I had the honor of quickly receiving a jury notice. As I learned, Bannock County requires that you call back multiple times, always the day before a trial, which appears to not be on any particular schedule. It also feels rather disorganized, as after calling in on one day, the message informed me that I was to call back on a certain other day. I listen to the message again to make sure i had the date correct, wrote it down, and went back to life. But when I called back a few days later to confirm the new date, the message referred to a trial that had not been mentioned previously and gave a later date than I had originally been given for the next call in. Further more, it was not until after investigation that I found a single line of text on the Bannock County website which reads "Qualified jurors call an answering machine each evening during their term of service."

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO