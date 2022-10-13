Idaho State University Choral Invitational Festival gives high school students valuable opportunities

Read full article on original website
Idaho State University to host annual STEMx Conference Wednesday
EAST IDAHO — Nearly 300 eighth-grade students from Eastern Idaho will be in attendance for the 2022 STEMx Conference. It will take place Wednesday at the ISU Pond Student Union Ballroom. This is an opportunity for students to visit the Idaho State University campus and learn all about science, technology, engineering and math careers.
Local teen raises $30,000 for high school band
As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said. Last year, Josue was gearing up for his freshman year of high school, and was well on his way to making...
Motivational speaker Kent Stock discusses leaving a legacy at Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit
“How do you want to be remembered?” It was the repeated question throughout the afternoon at 2022’s Southeast Idaho Economic Development Summit held on Oct. 12 at the AMC Pine Ridge 11 theater in Chubbuck — and a question that keynote speaker Kent Stock took to heart. Stock, who coached Iowa’s Norway High School baseball team during their last season that resulted in their famous win, shared his answer by...
Haunted Science Lab opens to the public Oct. 29 from 4 to 9 p.m.
POCATELLO — A haunted attraction that showcases the not-so-spooky side of science returns this month. Idaho State University Department of Physics and Kiwanis Club of Pocatello’s Haunted Science Laboratory will be open to the public Oct. 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Bannock County Event Center, Commercial Building B, just north of the Pocatello Downs Grandstand. The Haunted Science Lab features a Van DeGraaf generator, lasers, and multiple educational and interactive science activities designed to delight, fright and educate kids of all ages. Some exhibits use the same principles as Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, except they are explained.
Firebrand Rob Lett to kickoff Southeast Idaho GOP rally Saturday
BLACKFOOT — Nationally-syndicated speaker Rob Lett will keynote the Southeast Idaho GOP regional 2022 election kickoff with remarks at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher St. on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. His remarks will be bracketed by Go Red Rallies in Pocatello at noon and Idaho Falls at 6:30 p.m. that evening.
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child’s foot was run over by one of the parade’s floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child’s injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child’s name or age.
ISU linebacker Charles Ike named Big Sky Defensive Player of Week
Idaho State’s week of firsts isn’t over yet. On Monday, two days after the Bengals topped Cal Poly for their first win of the season, linebacker Charles Ike was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week. It’s ISU’s first weekly award of the season. “I thought Charles played probably his best game of the season,” Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle said on Monday afternoon. “(The award) is...
ISU's Ragle on Cal Poly win: 'How do we handle success?' Plus injury updates
Charlie Ragle ambled through the office door, in front of the podium and onto the chair behind it. He smiled at the laptop in front of him, which showed a Zoom call with ISU broadcaster Jerry Miller, who sat in his car, donning a fishing hat on this sunny Monday afternoon. Miller grinned back. Nobody quite knew why he was calling in from this remote location, but nobody asked questions either. Ragle had done this many times before, but in some ways, so much was...
Candidates
Pocatello needs state legislators who care about our community, who are invested in our area's growth, our educators, and our ability to create new good paying jobs and sustain affordable housing. It's clear that James Ruchti, Nate Roberts, and Mary Shea have the skills, experience, and support to ensure District 29 is well-represented in Boise and will make rational, thoughtful, well-informed decisions for our area. We don't need extremists -- we need legislators who care enough to understand the complexities and realities of all their constituents and not just those who share their ideology. I support all three of these candidates and look forward to seeing them represent our community.
Snake River runs past American Falls in blowout win, securing district crown
AMERICAN FALLS — Johnny Jones could have watched an episode of Peaky Blinders with the time he had. As the Snake River running back sprinted downfield, covering the opening second-half kickoff to American Falls, he saw the ball harmlessly fall to the turf around the 6. So he scooped it up and walked into the end zone — pushing his club’s lead to four scores before the second half turned six seconds old. “That was a nice gift that they gave us,” Snake River coach...
Idaho State earns first win of season with 40-31 victory over Cal Poly
Hunter Hays reached out to the sideline for high-fives, wearing a smile bright enough to power Pocatello for the next decade. Idaho State’s backup quarterback, back under center for the first time in three weeks, never shook the smile as he disappeared back into the sideline, responding to Idaho State’s go-ahead touchdown against Cal Poly with a grin that spread to his teammates like candy at a parade. As this game unfolded, as ISU earned its first win in more than a calendar year with...
She was Bengal great's biggest fan...are there basketball courts in heaven?
When Lindsey (Reed) Ahumada was playing basketball at Idaho State from 2010-2014, she’d look around the gym before games and find that one familiar face she knew would be there. It was her Great Aunt Gene Newsome, in her 90s at the time, and pretty much guaranteed to be in the same spot in the floor seats of Reed Gym for every Bengal game. “…I was just sitting here remembering how happy she was,” Ahumada said of her great aunt. “Just coming to my games,...
Pocatello City Council
For better or for worse the Pocatello City Council is back to full strength. Hopefully the former, rather than the latter, proves to be the case. In either case, a very large group of Pocatello citizens have been disenfranchised by the mayor’s lack of adequate management skills and will remain so for several years.
Bannock County
Bannock County jury service reporting could use some improvement. As someone who moved to Pocatello two years ago, I had the honor of quickly receiving a jury notice. As I learned, Bannock County requires that you call back multiple times, always the day before a trial, which appears to not be on any particular schedule. It also feels rather disorganized, as after calling in on one day, the message informed me that I was to call back on a certain other day. I listen to the message again to make sure i had the date correct, wrote it down, and went back to life. But when I called back a few days later to confirm the new date, the message referred to a trial that had not been mentioned previously and gave a later date than I had originally been given for the next call in. Further more, it was not until after investigation that I found a single line of text on the Bannock County website which reads "Qualified jurors call an answering machine each evening during their term of service."
HS scores 10/15: Century boys beat Poky for district title, Poky girls top Century
BOYS SOCCER Century 3, Pocatello 2 The Diamondbacks earn the 4A District 5 title. In the 4A state tournament, they will face Blackfoot at 1 p.m. Thursday in Post Falls. Teton 1, Marsh Valley 0 The Timberwolves win the 3A...
Carcasses of big game animals left to waste near Rockland and Inkom
Idaho Fish and Game reported two separate incidents of big game animals being shot and left to waste, according to two press releases from Idaho Fish and Game. The first incident was reported in Rockland. The carcass was found skinned and quartered. Fish and Game said it was either a large deer or a small elk, but there was no head help identify it. The animal was found west of Big Canyon Road near a group of trees.
Grades from Idaho State's 40-31 win over Cal Poly
Here are position group grades from Idaho State’s 40-31 win over Cal Poly Saturday afternoon, the Bengals’ first win in more than a calendar year. Offense: A- The Bengals delivered their best game on offense all season. Quarterback Hunter Hays, who returned from a lower-leg injury that kept him out the previous two games, completed 17 of 23 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception. ...
Mule deer found shot and left to waste near Inkom
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding an adult mule deer doe that was shot and left to waste in southeast Idaho. The doe was discovered in a private field off of East Green Canyon Road near Inkom. The incident likely occurred sometime between the evening hours of Oct. 10 and the early morning hours of Oct. 11. Violations associated with this incident include taking a mule deer doe during closed season and wasteful destruction. Though general deer season opened on Oct. 10, there are no antlerless hunts open in the Southeast Region other than a few controlled hunts with either-sex opportunities. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.
Idaho State Police investigating local hit and run crash involving vehicle and bicycle
Idaho State Police are seeking information about a hit and run crash which occurred between a vehicle and bicycle on October 16, 2022, near the intersection of South State Street and E 4800 S in Franklin County. Anyone who has any information about this incident, please contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 239-9808 or Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (208) 852-1234 ext. 2. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
