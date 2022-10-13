ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO

Arrest made in 1992 Taney County cold case

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2edd_0iXzxcsM00

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Kansas man has been arrested after 30 years in connection to a cold case in Taney County.

Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas was arrested on October 11, 2022, and charged with two counts of 1st-degree assault, one count of 1st-degree kidnapping, and one count of forcible rape, all Class A Felonies, according to court documents.

Class A felonies do not have a statute of limitations in Missouri, according to the Missouri Reviser of Statutes .

This means that, unlike certain misdemeanors, crimes like murder, rape, sodomy, and attempted rape or sodomy in the 1st degree can be prosecuted regardless of how many months or years have passed since the crime took place.

In April 1992, two Texas women traveled to Taney County and visited Henning State Park. While they were walking the trails there, they were assaulted by an unknown man. According to the release from MSHP, one of the women escaped and got help from a nearby motorist.

Both women were taken to local hospitals and both the Taney County Sheriff’s Department and MSHP worked to investigate.

No suspects were identified during the initial investigation, according to the MSHP release, and the case went cold.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said that advances in forensic science technology led to Wagner being considered a suspect in the assaults.

Troop D Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory Division, Fort Scott Police Department, and Parabon Nanolabs collaborated to solve the case. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office also played a large part in this continued investigation, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Fort Scott Police officers arrested Wagner and he is being held in the Bourbon County, Kansas, jail pending extradition to Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for illegal firearms, meth trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Greene County man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, October 17, for possessing meth to distribute, and illegally possessing five firearms along with several high-capacity magazines. In January 2021, law enforcement searched the home of James Dixon, 49, after they had received a tip that Dixon was distributing up to one-quarter […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Joplin crash claims life, injures three

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Joplin over the weekend. The injury crash was first reported Saturday around 11:21 PM near Deer Dr. and Dove Dr. That’s where EMS personnel and Joplin Police Department (JPD) located four occupants in the crash. According to JPD’s release, two occupants were […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
KOLR10 News

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Baby delivered in ambulance in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Taney County mother welcomed a daughter in a Taney County ambulance Friday morning. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 14, Taney County Ambulance District Paramedics responded to a home where a mother was in labor. Paramedics assessed her and realized there would not be time to transport her nearly 20 […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles

Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

McDonald Co. authorities issue warrant for former pastor accused of rape

McDONALD CO., Mo. — McDonald County, Missouri authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a former pastor accused of rape. They’re looking for Raymond Lambert II of Washburn. Court documents show that he’s accused of raping a 10-year-old girl during the summer of 2013. She just reported it this past August. The victim told investigators she was visiting relatives near...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KYTV

2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A 16-year-old female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while another 16-year-old male was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Monett man connected to burned body case sentenced to probation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A Monett man connected with the death of a missing person has been placed on five years of supervised probation. Ray Sterling Fryling, 56, of Monett was sentenced to four years in prison, but the judge suspended the imposition of the sentence and placed him on probation. Fryling had been charged […]
MONETT, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police surround residence in North Heights Neighborhood, serving a warrant

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening just after 7 p.m. tipsters and residents reported in the North Heights Neighborhood that streets were blocked and Joplin Police were surrounding a residence. On scene we learn JPD were conducting a ‘contain-and-call-out,’ in an attempt to serve a warrant in the 500 block north Joplin. Google Maps screenshot of 500 block north Joplin Ave....
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy