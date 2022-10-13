ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: Burch & Cracchiolo, JSH, Mesa, Quarles & Brady

Wendi A. Sorensen of Burch & Cracchiolo elected to board. Burch & Cracchiolo today announced that Firm partner Wendi A. Sorensen has been elected to the board of directors of Arizona Foundation for Women. She will serve a three-year term that commenced October 1, 2022. “We are delighted to welcome...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

5 best solleges in Arizona

With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase

Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

4 safety tips for home sellers

The Arizona housing market has continued to perform positively year after year. More and more people across Phoenix are selling their homes, providing more opportunities for house showings. Open houses are a required part of selling, and because of this, home sellers need to protect their safety and be prepared to have strangers in their no longer private spaces.
PHOENIX, AZ
recordpatriot.com

On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot

PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana’s hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers – The Center Square

[Editor’s Note: Halstead Bead is a locally owned company.]. An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned...
LOUISIANA STATE
AZFamily

Storms bring heavy rain, winds and hail to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Saturday afternoon, a large, severe thunderstorm with heavy rain, high winds, and hail passed through the Valley. Nearly an inch of rain fell in Gilbert as the storm moved through. The storm dropped the temperature at Sky Harbor to 69 degrees. At 2 p.m. Sky Harbor reported departure delays of 30-44 minutes due to the storm. Earlier Saturday, storms developed over the west Valley, bringing heavy rain and hail to areas including Glendale and Peoria.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAR.com

Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power

PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square

When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event

It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Fallout from Arizona governor debate fiasco

Insiders Dawn Penich-Thacker and Tyler Montague discuss the fallout from the debate fiasco this weekend. Also: Blake Masters and Glendale's ban on panhandling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy