azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Burch & Cracchiolo, JSH, Mesa, Quarles & Brady
Wendi A. Sorensen of Burch & Cracchiolo elected to board. Burch & Cracchiolo today announced that Firm partner Wendi A. Sorensen has been elected to the board of directors of Arizona Foundation for Women. She will serve a three-year term that commenced October 1, 2022. “We are delighted to welcome...
azpm.org
6-week convergence of major sporting events could make Arizona betting capital of the world
Arizona has embraced the legalization of sports betting, and sites including FanDuel at Footprint Center have helped the state become second fastest in the nation to reach a billion dollars in total wagers. Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other, and odds are the state will...
azbigmedia.com
5 best solleges in Arizona
With the first “early decision” college-application deadline looming on Nov. 1, and tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 – $52,000 per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023’s Best College & University Rankings report, as well as accompanying videos, in addition to separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
kjzz.org
Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase
Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
azbigmedia.com
4 safety tips for home sellers
The Arizona housing market has continued to perform positively year after year. More and more people across Phoenix are selling their homes, providing more opportunities for house showings. Open houses are a required part of selling, and because of this, home sellers need to protect their safety and be prepared to have strangers in their no longer private spaces.
recordpatriot.com
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
prescottenews.com
Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana’s hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers – The Center Square
[Editor’s Note: Halstead Bead is a locally owned company.]. An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned...
AZFamily
Storms bring heavy rain, winds and hail to metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — On Saturday afternoon, a large, severe thunderstorm with heavy rain, high winds, and hail passed through the Valley. Nearly an inch of rain fell in Gilbert as the storm moved through. The storm dropped the temperature at Sky Harbor to 69 degrees. At 2 p.m. Sky Harbor reported departure delays of 30-44 minutes due to the storm. Earlier Saturday, storms developed over the west Valley, bringing heavy rain and hail to areas including Glendale and Peoria.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
KTAR.com
Arizona Lottery player running out of time to collect $4.3M The Pick jackpot
PHOENIX – An Arizona Lottery player is running out of time to collect on a ticket worth up to $4.3 million. A jackpot entry for The Pick game was purchased three months ago at the Safeway at Guadalupe and Alma School roads in Mesa. It matched all six numbers...
POWER OUTAGES: Thousands still in the dark after Saturday storms
Thousands of utility customers are without power after monsoon storms moved through Arizona Saturday morning and into the evening.
KTAR.com
Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power
PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
prescottenews.com
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event
It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
12news.com
Fallout from Arizona governor debate fiasco
Insiders Dawn Penich-Thacker and Tyler Montague discuss the fallout from the debate fiasco this weekend. Also: Blake Masters and Glendale's ban on panhandling.
azbex.com
Special Coverage: Looking at Prop 400’s History, Impacts and Future
There are any number of reasons magazines rarely take on Special Coverage projects. The amount of time it takes to write everything is massive, and the time spent in research is often several times the writing time. They take up a lot of space. While that’s not nearly as great...
