Jackson, MS

Jackson mayor, council feud over garbage contract decision

By Richard Lake
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpmDe_0iXzxPLn00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Jackson City Council’s decision to move forward with Waste Management to take over garbage collection has created more friction between the city council and mayor.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba condemned the move, saying that the city council doesn’t have the authority to make such a decision.

According to Jackson City Council Attorney Deshun Martin, the city council is well within its rights to approve a contract.

Foote calls for return to RFP process in Jackson garbage contract

Martin said a 2007 attorney general opinion grants the city council the right to approve contracts to avoid a possible emergency.

“The council has the authority to appoint someone and act on their own to fulfill their actions. When the mayor administration said there is no plan B, C and D, the council understood that we’ve turned a corner,” said Martin.

According to the city council, the mayor’s office didn’t have a plan after Richard’s Disposal made the city aware they were suspending trash pickup services.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

