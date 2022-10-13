ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner: Hiring challenge forces The Local to close in downtown Abilene

 4 days ago
Set in the heart of Texas, and conveniently off Interstate 20, for decades now ,Abilene has had potential as potent as the West Texas sunset.

Bring an alumnus who graduated from any 2015 class but hasn’t been back since to downtown Abilene and watch their eyes widen and jaws drop. From 2015-20 this community saw major growth. Few of us know how hard-won that growth was.

For those of us that suited up, booted up and rolled our sleeves up to pull downtown Abilene into modern relevance, the close of the 86th Texas Legislative session in 2019 felt like a windfall. The new hotel officially was coming. Our state Legislature had approved our request, and investors, entrepreneurs and small-business owners finally could start flocking to revitalize downtown Abilene with the promise of economic growth secured by a major public-private partnership development just down the street.

My husband and I were 33 and 28, respectively, in 2019. When we first met in 2013, we bonded over a shared vision of Abilene that included opening the eyes of the young people around us to all the opportunity and possibility ripe in Abilene at that time. As many of our childhood friends and young professional community started moving away from Abilene to cities and towns with more to do or less to deal with, Justin and I started planning a future that placed all our bets on Abilene.

We got married, worked hard, saved money and in November 2019, opened our first brick-and-mortar business together. Before that, we surveyed our community as to what business to put in, and with resounding agreement everyone said bring more food options downtown. Armed with tenacity and my life-long experience in the industry, we set out to do it. In the heart of our community, we bought an old building and undertook a complete remodel to transform 250 Cypress St. into The Local, a contemporary Mex-Tex restaurant.

We were open for three months and 29 days before the COVID shutdown orders came. We had spent years building this space and this team, and I wasn’t going without a fight. So we took our young staff and our newborn restaurant and pivoted. And pivoted. And pivoted. And pivoted. We’ve been pivoting our operations day-in and day-out for three years now to survive through COVID and all of its unique challenges.

We are immensely proud of keeping our people employed and our community fed these last three years. Without any forced layoffs, through every shutdown and new restriction announcement, we found a way to make payroll each of the past 34 months.

I wish I could say that declaring we are now in a post-pandemic time, that getting back to normal living, working and school schedules has shot our industry back to normal too. I wish I could say that we worked hard, fought hard, made it to the other side of this pandemic intact, and now that our restaurant is full from open-close, we are back on track in downtown Abilene.

But back on what track?

When we opened The Local, we knew the labor market in Abilene still was fickle, but we were lucky that a lot of people wanted to work in the newest restaurant downtown. Yet, we still had trouble staffing our restaurant to the standards we sought. We made it work. Fast forward through three years and a pandemic worn-out community and the labor market in Abilene is now in full-blown crisis.

Who benefits when we add jobs in our community with no one available to take those jobs? I’ve watched my grandmother work my entire life, constantly fighting with the Abilene labor market and its volatility. My husband and I bet everything on Abilene under the promise that would be different for us now.

We could stay here, achieve our goals right here at home because our economic and community leaders were finally working to increase the labor market potential of Abilene.

But now, there are less people wanting to work, and more hiring notices up, in Abilene than any other time in recent memory. Abilene was supposed to be the best place to raise our family and build our small business. But if there is no help to be hired, the center cannot hold.

And neither can the Abilene dream.

Editor's Note: The Local was not open for business this week.

