South Shore residents stress unity to combat violent crime: 'Our silence is killing us'

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- South Shore residents are banding together to do something about violent crime that, they say, far too often puts their neighborhood in the news.

About three dozen people, activists, individuals, police officers, a state representative, stood on the steps of a church on 79th Street near Jeffery.

"If we see something, say something," said activist Philip Bradley. "Our silence is killing us."

The event was organized by Val Free, founder of the Neighborhood Network Alliance. She said there is a great need for mental health services for the community that is traumatized by the shootings, killings, and other violent crimes.

"Our organization have access to over 700 block clubs in our crime is still the way that it is right? We need to tap into the human resources on the block," she stressed.

State Rep. Buckner joined the gathering and said it takes a village. "We know that nobody's coming to save us."

Free is urging everyone in South Shore to get involved and urging that people join the Neighborhood Network Alliance .

