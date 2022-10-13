Cold front bringing heavy rain, strong wind gusts as flood watch issued for Worcester County

Worcester and Central Massachusetts could see up to 2 to 3 inches of rainfall overnight and into Friday morning as a strong cold front descends on the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for 8 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday.

Heavy downpours and wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are expected this evening and overnight, the NWS said.

The rain and wind is expected to last into Friday morning's commute, and could lead to localized flooding and ponding on roads, as well as power outages thanks to strong southeast winds.

The NWS said drier weather can be expected Friday afternoon, with sunshine and mild temperatures expected for the weekend.