NYT columnist worries 'white supremacy' could be replaced by 'lite supremacy' after racist remarks out of LA
New York Times columnist Charlies Blow argued in a piece published Sunday that he worried "white supremacy" was going to be replaced by "lite supremacy."
Katie Porter berated Irvine mayor in texts: 'lecture me' on 'professionalism' and 'see what happens'
California Democrat Rep. Katie Porter got into it with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan after she trashed the Irvine police for arresting the man she lives with at her town hall.
Twitter erupts after Biden tells reporter gas in California has 'always' been $7 a gallon
President Joe Biden told a reporter in Los Angeles that gas in California has always been $7 a gallon and that gas nationwide is down over $1 dollar.
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial: judge
Actor Mel Gibson can testify in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Weinstein's accusers. Gibson was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities...
California stabbing spree: One person killed, three people wounded in Long Beach attacks; suspect in custody
A suspect is in custody after four people were stabbed, including one fatally, during a spree of stabbing attacks early Monday morning in Long Beach, California.
Biden blasted for telling young girl 'no serious guys until you're 30': 'Creepy Joe is at it again'
President Joe Biden drew criticism from conservatives on social media over a comment he made to a young teenager in California where he told her "no serious guys until you’re 30." "Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30!"...
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, comments on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's marriage
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
