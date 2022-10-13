Read full article on original website
EU sanctions Iran for human rights abuses after 22-year-old woman dies in custody of so-called morality police
Iran was sanctioned by the European Union on Monday for the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody of the regime's so-called morality police.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
A Saudi prince and distant relative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a warning to the U.S. and the West after Biden said there would be "consequences" for the kingdom.
Missing Paris girl, 12, found dead in suitcase; numbers 'placed' on body with 'device': report
Investigators in Paris have taken multiple people into custody after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, according to a local report.
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial: judge
Actor Mel Gibson can testify in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Weinstein's accusers. Gibson was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities...
Georgia girl Kaylee Jones, 17, disappeared 4 months ago after talking to strangers online: 'Heartbreaking'
Kaylee Jones, a Georgia teenager, climbed out her bedroom window for months ago, and her family hasn't seen her since. Her parents believe she was talking to strangers online.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
JESSE WATTERS: Teachers should be minding their own business when it comes to parents' choices
Fox News host Jesse Watters rips Democrats for trying to control children's education and withholding information from their parents on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Lauren Boebert sparks feud with AOC after town hall heckling: 'Ripped to shreds by your own constituents'
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to criticize Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after the New Yorker was heckled at her own town hall this week.
Republican calls for Pelosi to probe Biden admin's potentially 'illegal' request for Saudis to delay oil cut
A Republican congressman has written to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting Democrats investigate the Biden administration's request that Saudi Arabia delay cuts to oil production.
First lady Jill Biden gets booed at Eagles game: reports
First lady Jill Biden didn't get the warmest of welcomes when she appeared at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game.
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, comments on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's marriage
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
NYC brazen daylight $17K robbery caught on camera as 66-year-old victim beaten, dragged across pavement
The brazen, broad daylight robbery of $17,000 cash was caught on camera in New York City, as the 66-year-old victim is seen being beaten and dragged across the sidewalk.
Florida 'Good Samaritan' discovers $150,000 worth of cocaine washed-up on shoreline, hands it to authorities
Florida officials say that a Good Samaritan discovered more than $150,000 worth of cocaine on the shores of Daytona Beach and handed it to authorities
Newt Gingrich: It's now very clear FBI leaders went 'crazy' to protect Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden
Newt Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" to react to charges against Igor Danchenko for false statements made to the FBI and says the top officials at the FBI have gone crazy
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
NYC smash-and-grab thieves knock off Park Avenue jewelry store, take hundreds of thousands worth in gems
Smash-and-grab robberies involving a group of people in masks and using sledgehammers to break display cases have been reported in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn.
