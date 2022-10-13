Dak Prescott returns to Dallas Cowboys practice for first time since Week 1, still unlikely to play on Sunday

Entering a season in which the expectations are to surpass last year’s 12-5 record that ended in a Wild Card loss, the Dallas Cowboys have gotten just one start out of Dak Prescott . Oddly enough, that was the only game the Cowboys have lost, as backup quarterback Cooper Rush has managed to lead his team to a 4-0 record in Prescott’s absence.

While this is not at all how the Cowboys envisioned their start of the season, Jerry Jones and Co. will gladly take a 4-1 record, especially after Prescott’s Week 1 thumb injury could have just as easily derailed their effort.

After spending the past five weeks rehabbing the thumb injury on his throwing hand, Prescott was able to return to a limited practice session on Thursday, according to the Cowboys’ official practice report .

While this is great news for Prescott and the Cowboys, it doesn’t necessarily mean the quarterback is on track to start on Sunday against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles . Jerry Jones has mentioned a desire to see Prescott “ spin ” the ball, showing his thumb strength has returned. Without knowing just how much Prescott did on Thursday in practice, it appears Rush will get a chance to improve upon his 5-0 record as a starter.

Yet, to do so, Rush will be taking on an Eagles defense that ranks 7th in the NFL in points allowed and has the fifth-best passing defense in football through five weeks. While Rush has managed the season extremely well in Prescott’s absence, the Cowboys’ offense as a whole isn’t nearly as explosive as they are with Prescott. Dallas has gone from being first in the NFL in points scored in 2021 to 24th in 2022.

Rush may be holding up just fine so far through five weeks, but it’s only a matter of time before he comes back down to earth. In other words, the Cowboys can’t wait to get their preferred starting quarterback in the lineup, but only if he’s back to 100%.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Jalen Hurts continues to climb, but Josh Allen’s monstrous day cements his place

More must-reads: