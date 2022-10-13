Read full article on original website
4d ago
Trump had already put this in place and Biden dumped it! Just a ploy toBuy votes!! Hopefully people are smart enough to see through this charade!!!
Reply(120)
360
Joanna Carpenter
4d ago
Wow..Biden is finally starting to do something about the mess he created. He must be getting worried about the November election.
Reply(15)
244
Pattydi
4d ago
I heard that only the first 200 are returned every day. Anything after are let in. The ones sent back are going to come back the next day in the afternoon. it's all optics to pretend they are doing something until the November election.
Reply(6)
114
