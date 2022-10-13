ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Comments / 567

4d ago

Trump had already put this in place and Biden dumped it! Just a ploy toBuy votes!! Hopefully people are smart enough to see through this charade!!!

Joanna Carpenter
4d ago

Wow..Biden is finally starting to do something about the mess he created. He must be getting worried about the November election.

Pattydi
4d ago

I heard that only the first 200 are returned every day. Anything after are let in. The ones sent back are going to come back the next day in the afternoon. it's all optics to pretend they are doing something until the November election.

Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
DELAWARE STATE
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
U.S. POLITICS
Border Report

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX
