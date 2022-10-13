ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Thursday

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeAxl_0iXzw88e00

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have been hit hard by injuries all season.

It appears that will continue to be the case when they host the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints were without three big names during Thursday's practice: wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Thursday marked the second straight missed practice for all three players, casting serious doubt on their status for this week.

"No practice today for a second straight day for Saints' WRs Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas as well as CB Marshon Latttimore." -- Adam Schefter

Thomas has missed the team's past two games with a foot injury, while Landry missed last week's contest with an ankle injury. Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler, left the Saints' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with an abdomen injury.

Thomas and Landry aren't the only Saints receivers who are banged up . Deonte Harty, who is also dealing with a foot injury, has not practiced this week. Rookie sensation Chris Olave returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday due to a concussion, but he was limited.

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston has been a limited participant in each of the past two practices. Winston has missed the team's past two games with back and ankle injuries. If Winston is unable to suit up Sunday, Andy Dalton would start behind center against his former team.

New York, NY
