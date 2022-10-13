ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

QVC just had its annual Beauty Awards—shop top picks from Josie Maran, Tarte and more

By Jada K, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0rIH_0iXzw7Fv00
QVC Beauty Awards: Shop nominees from Josie Maran, WEN by Chaz Dean, Peter Thomas Roth and more. Reviewed/Josie Maran/Peter Thomas Roth/WEN by Chaz Dean

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

QVC just wrapped up its annual Customer Choice Beauty Awards , where fans get the chance to vote for their favorite beauty products of the year. This year's nominees included picks from top beauty brands like Tarte , Peter Thomas Roth , Josie Maran , Estee Lauder and many more. Awards were given for hair, makeup, fragrances and skincare products in various categories, ranging from Best Hairspray to Best SPF.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

Josie Maran was the most popular among shoppers, with the brand winning in ten categories. Some fan favorites included the brand's Whipped Argan Body Butter , which won Best Body Lotion, and its 5 Minute Facial Treatment , which won Best Facial Treatment Mask. They even took home the award for Best QVC Clean Beauty Brand. WEN by Chaz Dean was also a big hit. The brand won in four categories, with its 32-ounce Cleansing Conditioner being awarded Best Shampoo and QVC Icon.

No matter what beauty products you're looking to add to your collection this fall or gift to loved ones this holiday season, you're sure to find them in this year's QVC Beauty Awards nominee list. Be sure to view the full list of winners and shop our top picks below.

Top QVC Beauty Awards Nominees for $100+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pO6hU_0iXzw7Fv00
QVC Beauty Awards: Shop nominees from Josie Maran, WEN by Chaz Dean, Peter Thomas Roth and more. Reviewed/Lancer/Dyson

Top QVC Beauty Awards Nominees under $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgeHj_0iXzw7Fv00
QVC Beauty Awards: Shop nominees from Josie Maran, WEN by Chaz Dean, Peter Thomas Roth and more. Reviewed/IT Cosmetics/Calista

Top QVC Beauty Awards Nominees under $75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BiOky_0iXzw7Fv00
QVC Beauty Awards: Shop nominees from Josie Maran, WEN by Chaz Dean, Peter Thomas Roth and more. Reviewed/Westmore Beauty/IT Cosmetics

Top QVC Beauty Awards Nominees under $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vm8u1_0iXzw7Fv00
QVC Beauty Awards: Shop nominees from Josie Maran, WEN by Chaz Dean, Peter Thomas Roth and more. Reviewed/tarte/Too Faced

Shop QVC Beauty Awards nominees

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: QVC just had its annual Beauty Awards—shop top picks from Josie Maran, Tarte and more

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

13 best foundations for mature skin that deliver hydration and added radiance

As you get older, changes to your skin tone and texture may prompt you to reconsider the way you wear make-up. You may find formulations you once loved are no longer flattering, for example. The good news is that all it takes is a couple of tweaks to your technique or a switch-up of product to reignite the magic that make-up can bring.Getting the base right is key whether you’re going for that no-make-up make-up look or a full face. We asked international make-up artist Caroline Barnes, whose clients have included Nigella Lawson, Michaela Coel and Kylie Minogue, to share...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Makeup Brands For Women Over 50

While aging is both an inevitable and beautiful thing, one great way to highlight your features over 50 is revamping your beauty routine, and the tools you use. We checked in with a professional makeup artist and expert for her favorite affordable and quality brands, tools and products— including contour sticks, lipsticks, eyeshadows and more— to use on mature skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder, and find which brands and products can best highlight your skin (after all hitting the big 5-0 is an accomplishment to celebrate!)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

2 Moisturizers Women Over 40 Should Use To Make Crepe-y Skin Snap Back And Look Years Younger

When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!

If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear

The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale

Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more,  the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients.  Even better, it’s 25 percent off during the brand’s friends and family...
SKIN CARE
Tyla

Tragic story behind founder of skincare brand The Ordinary

We all know cult beauty brand The Ordinary, but do you know the heartbreaking story of its founder?. Iranian-Canadian entrepreneur Brandon Truaxe first came onto the beauty scene after co-founding DECIEM The Abnormal Beauty Company in 2012. He had the world at his fingertips and one of the hottest beauty...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

October Skin-Care Launches Bring the Best New K-Beauty Products Stateside

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. K-beauty dominates October's new skin-care product offerings. Saturday Skin has a new acai bowl-adjacent cleanser to start your day with; Cosrx has a fresh retinol option for your p.m. complexion ritual, and Medicube finally brought one of its popular at-home skin care devices inspired by a popular Korean injectable to America. Plus, Saro de Rúe just dropped a ginseng-packed elixir in collaboration with a beauty creator Allure staffers love. And that's just about a third of the Korean skin-care products on the list below.
SKIN CARE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Beauty Bawse: The Lip Bar founder expands with Thread Beauty cosmetics

The Lip Bar and Thread Beauty Founder and CEO Melissa Butler. Thread Beauty cosmetic products. For The Lip Bar Founder Melissa Butler, it all boils down to looking within and knowing you are a baddie inside and out. On the 10th anniversary of The Lip Bar, Butler launched her second...
MAKEUP
boldsky.com

Amazon Great Indian Festival: 60% Off On Foundation From Maybelline, Lakme, L'Oreal And More

Foundation is one of the first products most of us use - aside from mascara and tinted lip balm. This face makeup product is a staple for makeup beginners and pros alike. In other words, the foundation is face makeup. It's supposed to act as the foundation for your makeup look, so you use it all over your face to make an excellent, even base. With the right formula, you can cover blemishes, even out your skin tone, blur imperfections, and make your face look smooth and even.
MAKEUP
Happi

Y2K Makeup, Volumizing Mousse and Dewy Skin Lead Spate Beauty Trends

The Y2K aesthetic has taken over fashion and now it’s heading for the makeup bag, according to recent data from market research firm Spate. Additionally, volumizing mousse is in demand for hairstyles and K-Beauty favorite, dewy skin products, are also on the rise in consumer searches online. Y2K Makeup.
MAKEUP
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Credo Beauty Snaps Up Follain

Credo Beauty has made its first acquisition. The clean beauty retailer retailer, an early player in the clean beauty movement, has snapped up a fellow pioneer. Credo has acquired Follain, the Boston, Massachusetts-based retailer founded by Tara Foley in 2013, as well as its eponymous private label beauty brand.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Follain’s Boston door will be rebranded as a Credo location, and the brand, currently stocked by Anthropologie and Ulta...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

643K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy