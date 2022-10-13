Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 17
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. The caller advised a homeless male and female were loitering on the property. On scene police encountered Mark Walling. Walling was found to have a sessions court warrant. He was transported to Silverdale. 22-014271- Clemons Road- Suspicious People- The...
WTVCFOX
Four car crash in Chattanooga sends two to hospital Monday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two people have been hospitalized after a four car crash in Chattanooga Monday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened at the intersection of McCallie Avenue and South Willow Street:. One car flipped and rolled over the top of two other cars, CFD says....
wbhfradio.org
White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth
On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
WDEF
Chattanooga Fire Dept. warns against certain smoking habits following this weekend’s fires
Chattanooga firefighters warn folks to stop smoking in bed. That’s the cause of two recent house fires CFD put out on October 15th and 16th. On Saturday firefighters responded to a home in the 2500 block of Maple Street. Four adults were displaced, one suffered burns and another suffered smoke inhalation.
WDEF
Apartment fire under control in minutes
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night, containing it to the room of origin. CFD responded to the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM after Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from an apartment in the 600 block of W 13 Street Court.
WTVC
Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
chattanoogacw.com
'We caught a cat:' Viral video shows feline in raccoon trap in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says investigators are looking into a viral video that's disturbing to watch. The video, which surfaced over the weekend, shows a cat caught in a raccoon trap. The caption of the post reads "we caught a cat." Watch the video...
66-Year-Old Greg Passmore Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Cleveland on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler were involved in the motor-vehicle collision.
WTVC
Late night fire claims home and garage says Cleveland Fire Department
The Cleveland Fire Department responded with 8 units to Adkisson Drive at Arlena Drive on a reported structure fire. According to fire chief Bobby Gaylor, the first arriving units found heavy fire coming from the roof. A garage at the rear of the property was also showing heavy fire from...
WDEF
House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
9 year-old Boy Allegedly Shot by 9 year-old Cousin in Grundy County
Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter says a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter stated that the young boy was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment of his injuries. Family members identify the shooting victim as 9-year-old Jax Coulter and they say he is now...
Bus carrying 38 youth runs off road in Pickens County
Pickens County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident last night around 10:15 p.m. on Camp Hope Road located just off of Grandview Road. First arriving units discovered a large passenger bus destined for Camp Hope had left the winding roadway on a curve. Upon scene assessment, crews determined that the bus was loaded with 39 passengers, including 38 youth and one bus driver that could not exit the bus through the door because of the dangerous resting position of the bus itself.
WDEF
Teenager shot at foot of Missionary Ridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager this evening at the foot of Missionary Ridge. It happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street near the I 24 Ridgecut around 7:30 PM. When officers arrived, they found an 18 year old male with...
WTVC
Vehicle Fire on I-24 near Kimball
Marion County — Reports today showed heavy traffic and a vehicle fire on I-24 near Kimball in Marion County. We were provided video and pictures that showed Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene. And they worked to the get the vehicle to the side of the road. Pictures...
fox5atlanta.com
Gilmer County man arrested for girlfriend's murder, GBI says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged a Gilmer County man with murdering his 29-year-old girlfriend. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 12, Gilmer County Emergency Medical Services and deputies with the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 11800 block of Tails Creek Road.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police Arrest two for multiple counts of Auto Theft
Over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove.
WDEF
I-75 Bridge Repairs in Catoosa County Coming Next Week
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Drivers in Catoosa County need to be aware of some construction if they plan on driving at night next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is repairing three bridges on I-75 across Catoosa County throughout next week causing lane closures. On Monday, the I-75 bridge over New...
WDEF
New Connector Trail Links Red Bank to Stringer’s Ridge
RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Red Bank now can hike directly to the Chattanooga northshore through a more direct path. Officials in Red Bank opened the White Oak Connector to Stringer’s Ridge this morning. It provides a less than a mile direct gravel path to the series of trails at Stringer’s Ridge.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County major was carrying narcotics unit challenge coins during DUI arrest, report says
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia patrolman realized he arrested the director of a Cherokee County narcotics unit when he discovered two challenge coins during a search, according to an incident report. Georgia State Patrol Cpl. James Hensley wrote in his report, after he arrested Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Maj....
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 10-16
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 10-16. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
