3 arrested for burglary of Fond du Lac Co. business, eyewitness provided ‘crucial information’

Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
Fall River teen arrested in Beaver Dam hit-and-run that injured child
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Beaver Dam police arrested a 17-year-old after they said he struck a child with a vehicle Saturday night and left the scene. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Frances Lane at around 9 p.m. A child was found with critical, life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital before eventually being taken...
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
Police investigating hit-and-run on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the city’s east side. On Sunday, Oct. 16, police were alled to the area of Eastman Avenue at N. Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man said he had been hit while walking on Eastman. It happened about...
Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
Three Arrested for Burglary in Fond du Lac County, Stolen Items Remain Unfound
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested three people for burglary, however, the items they stole have not been found. Deputies were sent to Sabel Mechanical on County Highway H in the Town of Empire at around 5:00 Monday morning after receiving a call from an employee.
'The killing must stop': Family seeks answers in man's killing
MILWAUKEE — Police told WISN 12 News a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near 24th Place and Cornell Street on Sept. 27. Family identified the victim as Torrey Smith. Saturday, the family gathered to remember Smith and plead for justice. They told WISN 12 News they don't know what happened, and that police have not made any arrests.
Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 51st and Fond du Lac: police
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot Saturday, Oct. 15 on the city's north side. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened near 51st and Fond du Lac shortly before 7 p.m. The victims, ages 19 and 22, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
Company convicted for falsifying records in Milwaukee Co. jail dehydration death | News
MILWAUKEE (WISN) — On Tuesday, a jury returned verdicts of guilty on all counts against Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc., a corporate defendant. According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, in 2016, Armor Correctional was contracted to provide medical care for inmates in the Milwaukee County Jail. During that time, Terrill Thomas, who was being held in jail, died of dehydration.
Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
Darrell Brooks 'disorderly conduct' report released
A report detailing Darrell Brooks' "disorderly conduct" last week in the courtroom has been released.
Milwaukee man late for jury duty charged in death of pastor
MILWAUKEE — Investigators have charged Jose Silva, 22, with second degree reckless homicide in the death of a Milwaukee pastor. Police say on Wednesday, October 12th, Silva ran a red light at the intersection 10th and Wells, crashing into a car driven by Aaron Strong, the pastor at Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee. Strong died at Froedtert Hospital shortly after arrival.
Suspects arrested after Waukesha residents asked to shelter in place
Waukesha police said suspects are in custody and no one else is wanted following an armed carjacking on Wednesday.
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police need your help to find the person responsible for hitting a man with their car Thursday night. Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries. Witnesses say the man was struck while trying to cross the 400-block of South Webster...
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
Greenfield Police warns about "terrifying" kidnapping scam
GREENFIELD, Wis. — A local woman nearly fell victim to an elaborate phone scam in which the caller claimed to have kidnapped her daughter. It was a call Bella has nightmares about nearly a month later. Bella asked we protect her identity. “When you hear something that sounds similar...
