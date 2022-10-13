Maryland screwed at this Democrat gets into office I know Maryland has a lot of money but not this much what about the millions of illegal immigrants that Maryland has living in its state they won't be able to afford these electric cars neither will 60% of its Workforce that live in rural parts of Maryland that make little to no money what are they to do this is coming folks and there's only one way to stop it
Bend over folks, here it comes. Moore has no experience and will just mirror California and New York insanity.
So what is he saying in his statement that he wants move more quickly to electric cars. If you want people moving to electric cars, easy lower costs and make the cars go twice as far on a charge. That would make them more appealing.
Comments / 29