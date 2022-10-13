Read full article on original website
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
3 Dodgers who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
Not everyone from the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers is likely to return next season. Which three Dodgers will not be back in 2023 and where will they go?. The 2022 Dodgers had it all — arguably one of the best teams in regular-season history loaded with talent thanks to an ownership willing to spend and a previously-stocked farm system. Then, they ran into the San Diego Padres buzzsaw.
Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans
In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
May the best team lose: In the MLB postseason, it happens
Predictably, much of the baseball world is angst-ridden over the reality that the MLB postseason has, in their eyes, been marred by the victories of the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Those two teams finished the regular season a combined 36 games behind the teams they just eliminated. Gabe...
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: 3 bold predictions for Game 5
A trip to the ALCS is on the line as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the Bronx on Monday night in Game 5 of the ALDS. With each team winning a game inside the other’s home stadium, the evenly-matched ALDS best-of-five series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has had plenty of drama. What will happen at Yankee Stadium on Monday night (first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised by TBS)?
Los Angeles blames umps for strike zone ‘travesty’ after Dodgers NLDS loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t living down losing the NLDS, and pundits are analyzing what could’ve led to it, including blaming umps. The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t living down losing the NLDS to the San Diego Padres. They appeared to be practically guaranteed a spot at the World Series with the best record of the regular season, and San Diego should’ve been an ‘easy’ team for them to take down.
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday
NEW YORK — (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Dihvision Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League...
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
Aaron Boone’s latest comments on bullpen, Gerrit Cole should terrify Yankees fans
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on his bullpen plan for Monday night’s Game 5, and while ideal for him, it’s scary for fans. Boone could be on his last legs as Yankees manager. If he loses to the low-payroll Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, he could very well be fired by the end of the week. Eventually, New York baseball fans need to see results. And in this case, ‘results’ consists of a pennant, at the very least.
Postponed: Game 5 moves to Tuesday due to weather
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians.
Braves fans come to defense of Ronald Acuña for ‘lazy’ description
In Game 4 of their NLDS series against the Phillies, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña made a defensive mistake which led to JT Realmuto’s inside-the-park home run. He’s still getting called out for it days later. Acuña is a tremendous talent, and a five-tool player at his best....
