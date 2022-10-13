ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Dodgers who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go

Not everyone from the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers is likely to return next season. Which three Dodgers will not be back in 2023 and where will they go?. The 2022 Dodgers had it all — arguably one of the best teams in regular-season history loaded with talent thanks to an ownership willing to spend and a previously-stocked farm system. Then, they ran into the San Diego Padres buzzsaw.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans

In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

May the best team lose: In the MLB postseason, it happens

Predictably, much of the baseball world is angst-ridden over the reality that the MLB postseason has, in their eyes, been marred by the victories of the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Those two teams finished the regular season a combined 36 games behind the teams they just eliminated. Gabe...
FanSided

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: 3 bold predictions for Game 5

A trip to the ALCS is on the line as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the Bronx on Monday night in Game 5 of the ALDS. With each team winning a game inside the other’s home stadium, the evenly-matched ALDS best-of-five series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has had plenty of drama. What will happen at Yankee Stadium on Monday night (first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised by TBS)?
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Los Angeles blames umps for strike zone ‘travesty’ after Dodgers NLDS loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t living down losing the NLDS, and pundits are analyzing what could’ve led to it, including blaming umps. The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t living down losing the NLDS to the San Diego Padres. They appeared to be practically guaranteed a spot at the World Series with the best record of the regular season, and San Diego should’ve been an ‘easy’ team for them to take down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Aaron Boone’s latest comments on bullpen, Gerrit Cole should terrify Yankees fans

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on his bullpen plan for Monday night’s Game 5, and while ideal for him, it’s scary for fans. Boone could be on his last legs as Yankees manager. If he loses to the low-payroll Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, he could very well be fired by the end of the week. Eventually, New York baseball fans need to see results. And in this case, ‘results’ consists of a pennant, at the very least.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

FanSided

