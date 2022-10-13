ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
GREEN BAY, WI
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 7

Let’s break down the five best waiver wire pickups to make for fantasy football Week 7, including Alec Pierce, Rondale Moore and Deon Jackson. Week 6 of the NFL season continued to bring plenty of surprises for fantasy football owners. As of Monday morning, Deon Jackson leads all running backs in fantasy points. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan, Trevor Lawrence, and Marcus Mariota are top-five fantasy quarterbacks for the week.
NFL
