cbs12.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
cbs12.com
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in Florida, according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket for the Oct. 14 drawing was purchased at the 7-Eleven located on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers. The winning numbers were 09-22-26-41-44 and the Mega Ball was 19.
cbs12.com
USDA FL orange crop forecast down from last year
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian’s impact is still being felt across Florida and in our area, the cost to local citrus growers is still being counted. Hurricane Ian caused massive damage in southwest Florida. Vero Beach is a long way from that area, but Hurricane Ian had an impact here as well.
