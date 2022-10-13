ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Just In Time for the MEA Break, Warm Up On The Way

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With the students out of the classroom on Thursday and Friday, they'll be able to enjoy some nice weather around Minnesota. The National Weather Service says breezy northwesterly winds through Monday will bring colder air into our region. Highs Monday will struggle to reach 40 while teens are possible for Monday night's lows.
Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?

DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
Red Flag Warning in Part of Southern Minnesota Wednesday

(KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for eight counties in southwest Minnesota. The warning takes effect at noon Wednesday in Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock Counties. The warning expires at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the warning was issued due...
Home Heating Bills Could Be Highest Ever in Minnesota This Winter

It's not the news Minnesotans wanted to hear as we inch closer to winter, but we could be paying the most ever to heat our homes this year. Inflation and rising prices have impacted just about every aspect of our lives here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes these days. Just about EVERYTHING seems to cost more these days, and now there's the sobering news that we'll all be paying more to keep our homes warm this winter.
Now is the Time to Experience the “Most Haunted Road in Minnesota”

'tis the season for Halloween and haunted and/or scary things to be talked about everywhere. We have seen and heard about this road for awhile. Some people agree with the "haunted road" description. Other people say that they have driven this road several times, and never experienced anything scary about it I say... check it out, but don't go alone.
Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota

Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
Minnesota DNR Struggles To Find Participants For Hunting Survey

49 out of 400,000. That's not even a quarter of a percent and certainly not a number that could be construed as being large enough to fill a representative sample group. But that's the number of participants the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources got last year for a voluntary survey that seeks licensed hunters to help provide data for deer management decisions in the state.
Is Honking Your Car Horn Illegal in Minnesota?

Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol is always available to answer questions related to traffic laws and recently got one about whether or not it's illegal to honk your car horn in our state. The person said that they were told that it’s illegal to honk your car...
Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Who Let the Hogs Out in Southern Minnesota?

Blue Earth, MN (KDHL News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting they were recently called to round up some feral pigs found roaming in southern Minnesota late last month. A few adults and some piglets were found east of Blue Earth in Faribault County on September 24,...
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week

It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
Nearly One Million Minnesotans Have Received COVID Bonus Payments

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota is reporting that nearly 1 million COVID Frontline Worker Bonus payments have been sent out over the past two weeks. As of today, the total was just under 997,000 with just over $487 deposited into the accounts of the recipients. It was estimated that just over 1 million applications for the bonus payments had been approved.
5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Minnesotan

As Minnesotans, there are very few things in this world that tick us off, but when someone mentions something we don’t like, boy do we go off, leaving that Minnesota Nice high and dry. As a fellow Minnesotan, I can definitely say if someone brings these topics up, I will be furious!
