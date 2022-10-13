Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Forest Acres to turn damaged land into a community park
Forest Acres, S.C (WACH) — Land that was destroyed in Forest Acres during the 2015 flood, and has set in disrepair since, is now getting a new use. Nearly 3 million dollars is going towards turning the space into a park in a year. Forest Acres is taking turmoil...
wach.com
SC schools to temporarily accept federal immunization records for military children
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina schools can now accept federal immunization records for military children, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday. The temporary authorization allows schools to accept a signed DD-2766C form as immunization proof, removing a previous barrier military families had...
wach.com
GOP bill would make giving kids 'irreversible' gender transitions illegal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A new bill introduced by Republican state representatives in Michigan would criminalize enabling or conducting "irreversible" gender transition procedures for minors, including surgeries and hormone therapy. House Bill 6454 would make it a felony for parents, legal guardians or physicians to assist in the medical...
wach.com
SCEMD launches new online earthquake guide
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- It's a new tool in the toolbox. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) released a new website - all about earthquakes. "It's an online, interactive guide for earthquake safety in South Carolina," explained Derrec Becker, the Chief of Public Information at SCEMD. It's a project...
wach.com
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
wach.com
Daughter of WACH FOX staff member brings home gold in state swim meet
Today was the state swim meet for the South Carolina Independent School Association. To qualify - a swimmer had to be a part of a SCISA school and participate in at least two swim meets and meet a qualifying time. Sophia Conner, the daughter of WACH FOX’s general manager, won...
wach.com
Hotter this weekend before 30s are back in the forecast!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Get ready for a beautiful, albeit warm for mid-October, weekend across South Carolina!. A warm batch of high pressure is in control this weekend across the Southeast and the Midlands. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday in pretty much every day part.
wach.com
South Carolina's Poor Peoples Campaign marches for Medicaid expansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Saturday, more than a dozen people rallied at the State House, in an effort to have their voices heard on a number of issues. They included equal pay, affordable housing, and expanding Medicaid. Nearly two dozen people marched down Main Street, hoping to send a...
wach.com
A couple more days of warm weather before a big cool down
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Temperatures made it to the 80s to kick off the weekend!. To round things out on Sunday, we're holding on to that warmer weather. There'll still be plenty of sunshine. We do end up seeing a couple of clouds sneak into our skies by the second half of the day.
wach.com
South Carolina school report cards released with ratings
PROSPERITY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) and the SC Department of Education (SCDE) held a joint news conference Monday at Prosperity-Rikard Elementary School to announce the release of the 2022 School Report Card, reflecting the results of the 2020-2021 school year. Officials say the release...
Comments / 0