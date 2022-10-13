Read full article on original website
Oregon mayors call on state for more investments to help curb homelessness crisis
A group of 25 mayors from across Oregon announced Monday their plan to address the homelessness crisis that is impacting communities across the state. The Oregon Mayors Association plan calls for the state to coordinate with Oregon’s 241 incorporated cities to offer “comprehensive funding for local homelessness response and prevention programs.”
Shemia Fagan has toured all over the state to hear from local election officials
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, has been touring all over the state to hear from local elections officials. The goal is to listen to any concerns and make sure everything is running smoothly for staff before election day on November 8th. Fagan visited the Lane...
