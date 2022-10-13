ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Oregon mayors call on state for more investments to help curb homelessness crisis

A group of 25 mayors from across Oregon announced Monday their plan to address the homelessness crisis that is impacting communities across the state. The Oregon Mayors Association plan calls for the state to coordinate with Oregon’s 241 incorporated cities to offer “comprehensive funding for local homelessness response and prevention programs.”
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy