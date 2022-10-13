Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Alabama Soccer: The Road Warriors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In terms of RPI, Alabama soccer has reached the mountaintop. The Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 ranking after defeating the defending Southeastern Conference Champion Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 on Sunday. Coach Wes Hart and company are impressive in many different facets during the historic season, but...
Tri-City Herald
Henry To’oTo’o and Alabama have a Message for Not Just Tennessee, but All of College Football
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a crowded media room deep inside Neyland Stadium, Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o took time to meet with reporters. With the chants of the rowdy Tennessee faithful echoing into the room despite the several layers of concrete and steel providing separation, the disappointed Crimson Tide defender was forced to take questions despite the somber sadness that he had brought with him from the Alabama locker room.
Comments / 0