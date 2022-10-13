Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
It feels like the last thing the Buffalo Bills need at this point in time is yet another offensive weapon. Such firepower has them shockingly favored against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs at the not-so-friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday late afternoon (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Is there a...
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing. “He don’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Seahawks defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s just playing on raw talent right now.”. The captain of the defense...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks, Behind Defense, Hold Halftime Lead Over Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks entered Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals ranking last in the NFL in yards allowed and second to last in points allowed. And yet, as the Seahawks enter the locker room at Lumen Field up 9-3 over the Cardinals, the lowly defense has completely flipped the script.
Tri-City Herald
Rams Trade for Sony Michel: A Way to Solve Cam Akers Issue?
A Los Angeles Rams reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't appear to be in the cards, at least for the time being. Another ghost of Southern California football past, however, could solve one of the team's newest issues. Speculation has lingered around current top ground option Cam Akers, who will...
Tri-City Herald
Rams’ Sean McVay Says Team Looking to Trade RB Cam Akers
View the original article to see embedded media. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters Monday the team has already begun exploring trade possibilities involving Cam Akers amid his ongoing rift with the club. The disgruntled running back was announced as a late-week scratch due to “personal reasons” just two...
Tri-City Herald
Levi Onwuzurike Has Surgery, Out for 2022 Season
Fresh off a bye week, the Detroit Lions are hoping to get several key players back before their Week 7 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. While details of injured players like D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark were uncertain Monday, head coach Dan Campbell provided clarity on the status of a second-year player.
Tri-City Herald
Packers Claim Offensive Tackle Off Waivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have claimed offensive tackle Luke Tenuta off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, according to his agent. Tenuta was a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft by the Buffalo Bills. He played his college ball at Virginia Tech, where he started 26 games. He started 11 games at left tackle as a senior, when he was an honorable mention on all-ACC team, and nine game at right tackle as a junior.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
Tri-City Herald
Tua Ready to Resume Role as Starter And Leader
Two days after Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from the concussion protocol, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made it official Monday that Tua will begin the week of practice as the starter for the team's Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa has missed the past two games after...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady Posts Message About Buccaneers’ Struggles In 2022 Season
It’s no secret that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers haven’t gotten off to the start they hoped for this season, but the seven-time Super Bowl champ wants to reassure the team’s faithful fanbase that he believes the team can play better. Fresh off of a dreadful loss...
Tri-City Herald
49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol
Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
‘Great Opportunites To Teach’: Learning How To Finish Games Is the Next Step for the Jaguars
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jaguars' offense found its spark in Week 6 due to a Trevor Lawrence bounce-back effort that saw him rush for two touchdowns and throw for one more while playing turnover-free football for the first time in three weeks. The Jaguars also got significant contributions from its rushing attack, allowing flexibility with their playcalling and keeping the Colts' defense on their heels all afternoon. Despite these positive developments, it didn’t reflect in the win column.
Tri-City Herald
Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6
The Chargers and Broncos will meet on Monday Night Football for the first of two head-to-head matchups this season. While the Chargers are looking for their third consecutive win, the Broncos find themselves searching for ways to end their two-game losing streak. Here's a look at the Week 6 pregame...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers vs. Broncos Game Day Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers will face their third AFC West opponent in six weeks as the Broncos come to Los Angeles for a showdown on Monday Night Football. The Chargers are expected to be without wide receiver Keenan Allen as he nurses a hamstring injury that has sidelined him the last four weeks. Right tackle Trey Pipkins has an MCL sprain, but is expected to play and is listed as questionable.
Tri-City Herald
Steve Wilks Comments on Trading Robbie Anderson + Possibility of More Moves
Just one day after getting into multiple arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey, the Carolina Panthers traded receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. "I spoke with Robbie today. I had a good conversation with him," said interim head coach Steve Wilks. "Wished him well. And he's excited about his new opportunity. I'm sure he's going to go out there and do well."
Tri-City Herald
Dupree ‘Back in the Mix’ After Bye
NASHVILLE – The bye week has resulted in optimism regarding the potential return of some injured Tennessee Titans for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Coach Mike Vrabel said outside linebacker Bud Dupree “potentially” could return this week and that there is a chance right guard Nate Davis and safety Amani Hooker could return as well.
Tri-City Herald
Jack Easterby Says ‘Goodbye’ To Houston Texans In ‘Appreciation’ Statement
There is almost surely a story to tell about the Houston Texans' involvement with - and Monday parting of ways with -controversial executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. But for now, the goodbyes are all quite polite, the latest coming from Easterby himself, who has issued a statement.
Tri-City Herald
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: 3 To Watch
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots hope to bring their own brand of rock and roll to the city that ‘rocks’ in Week 6. The Pats are looking to even their record at 3-3 as they prepare to face off against the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 6 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 34-27...
Tri-City Herald
The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
