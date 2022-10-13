Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Everything Mike Tomlin said about Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett
Here is what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about the injury to Kenny Pickett and the performance of Mitch Trubisky in the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season with a huge overtime win over the...
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
3 college football teams exposed as frauds in Week 7
The smoke and mirrors have been removed, as these college football teams might be frauds. Eventually, we were going to find out the truth about these marquee football teams this season. Any time four top-10 teams lose in the same weekend, there are plenty of discussions to be had over...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media after the team’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide have had multiple close calls this season, from the 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 to their 24-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies just last week. It felt like the team should have had two losses to their record already, but they finally got their first.
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
Mitch Trubisky benched for Diontae Johnson ‘confrontation’: Everything to know
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is two weeks clear of a benching, which occurred after a halftime confrontation with Diontae Johnson. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Trubisky and Johnson got into a heated verbal exchange at halftime of the Steelers game against the New York Jets, which eventually led to the quarterback’s benching.
Bill Belichick skipped Robert Kraft’s wedding: Why didn’t Tom Brady?
Much was made about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady attending Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding on Friday night before a Sunday afternoon game. At this point in his career, it’s a surprise if Brady hits the practice field more than three times a week. He’s earned that right, no doubt, but when the 45-year-old quarterback looks lackluster less than 48 hours after attending a wedding in New York City, it’s bound to raise some questions.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 7
Let’s break down the five best waiver wire pickups to make for fantasy football Week 7, including Alec Pierce, Rondale Moore and Deon Jackson. Week 6 of the NFL season continued to bring plenty of surprises for fantasy football owners. As of Monday morning, Deon Jackson leads all running backs in fantasy points. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan, Trevor Lawrence, and Marcus Mariota are top-five fantasy quarterbacks for the week.
NFL・
Nick Saban saw the sign of Alabama loss to Tennessee coming in the pregame; it opened up his eyes
Nick Saban knew before toe met leather that this year’s Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee would be different, aight. While Alabama usually dominates the opposition, Nick Saban saw the sign during pre-game warmups that opened up his eyes and prepared himself for a possible road loss to rival Tennessee.
Toasty Buns: What college football head coaches are feeling the heat ahead of Week 8?
Now in the second half of the year, these college football coaches’ buns are getting real toasty. Despite there being five Power Five openings across college football, it would come as quite the shock if that is it for this season’s coaching turnover harvest. While Arizona State, Colorado,...
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday
NEW YORK — (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Dihvision Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League...
FanSided
291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0