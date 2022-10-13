ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
GREEN BAY, WI
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
3 college football teams exposed as frauds in Week 7

The smoke and mirrors have been removed, as these college football teams might be frauds. Eventually, we were going to find out the truth about these marquee football teams this season. Any time four top-10 teams lose in the same weekend, there are plenty of discussions to be had over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama loss to Tennessee

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media after the team’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide have had multiple close calls this season, from the 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 to their 24-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies just last week. It felt like the team should have had two losses to their record already, but they finally got their first.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bill Belichick skipped Robert Kraft’s wedding: Why didn’t Tom Brady?

Much was made about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady attending Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding on Friday night before a Sunday afternoon game. At this point in his career, it’s a surprise if Brady hits the practice field more than three times a week. He’s earned that right, no doubt, but when the 45-year-old quarterback looks lackluster less than 48 hours after attending a wedding in New York City, it’s bound to raise some questions.
TAMPA, FL
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 7

Let’s break down the five best waiver wire pickups to make for fantasy football Week 7, including Alec Pierce, Rondale Moore and Deon Jackson. Week 6 of the NFL season continued to bring plenty of surprises for fantasy football owners. As of Monday morning, Deon Jackson leads all running backs in fantasy points. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan, Trevor Lawrence, and Marcus Mariota are top-five fantasy quarterbacks for the week.
NFL
Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday

NEW YORK — (AP) — The decisive Game 5 of the AL Dihvision Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed by rain and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. Both teams took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League...
CLEVELAND, OH
