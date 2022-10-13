ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FDOT to resume normal toll operations across most Florida roads

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0xrQ_0iXzu5Q300

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation will resume normal toll operations beginning Saturday morning along many of the state’s most heavily traveled routes.

According to the FDOT, toll authorities will resume operations beginning Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 a.m. But not all roads will resume toll operations.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Starting Saturday at 6 a.m., tolls will be reinstated on the following facilities:

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority Facility

  • Selmon Expressway

FDOT and Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Facilities

  • I-4 Connector
  • Veterans Expressway
  • Suncoast Parkway
  • Beachline Expressway
  • Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
  • Seminole Expressway
  • Southern Connector Extension
  • Wekiva Parkway
  • Western Beltway
  • Polk Parkway
  • I-4 Express

Central Florida Expressway Authority Facilities

  • Apopka Expressway
  • Beachline Expressway
  • Central Florida Greeneway
  • Goldenrod Extension
  • Osceola Parkway
  • Poinciana Parkway
  • SR453
  • Western Beltway

Tolls will remain suspended on the Sunshine Skyway, Alligator Alley, and Pinellas Bayway as crews continue to provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to Florida’s hardest-hit regions.

Nexstar and WFLA donate $25K to Hurricane Ian relief

Tolls were suspended on certain toll facilities beginning on Sept. 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall in southwest Florida.

For more information on road closures and updates, travelers can access Florida’s 511 service online by visiting www.FL511.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
WFLA

DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states

Documents released Friday show that the two sets of planned flights will transport about 100 migrants to those two states. They were scheduled to happen before Oct. 3 but apparently were halted or postponed. The contractor hired by Florida later extended the window for the trips until Dec. 1, according to memos released by the state Department of Transportation.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

You’re saying it wrong: Commonly mispronounced Florida cities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida natives may be familiar with the long list of unusual names bestowed to land across the Sunshine state, but to many newcomers, some names may stand out as much as the state’s renowned “Florida man” headlines. The following is a list of cities that locals have hotly debated to be […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

105K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy