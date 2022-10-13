ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Dolphins massive quarterback decision

A little over two weeks after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a traumatic head injury during a Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the star quarterback has officially cleared concussion protocol. However, that doesn’t mean he’s going to start on Sunday. According to NFL insider Adam...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Morning

A veteran NFL wide receiver has been released following Week 6 of the 2022 regular season. According to reports out of Tennessee, the Titans have released former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon. Gordon, who's bounced around the league since leaving Cleveland, had been with the Titans practice squad. NFL Network's...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday

The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist The worst part of the loss is all the injuries weren’t the cause. Three turnovers — two from Jaylen Waddle’s miscues — were the reason. Ten penalties were the reason. The Dolphins were in good shape to win despite the shape of their ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Bill Belichick skipped Robert Kraft’s wedding: Why didn’t Tom Brady?

Much was made about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady attending Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding on Friday night before a Sunday afternoon game. At this point in his career, it’s a surprise if Brady hits the practice field more than three times a week. He’s earned that right, no doubt, but when the 45-year-old quarterback looks lackluster less than 48 hours after attending a wedding in New York City, it’s bound to raise some questions.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki promises to stop doing griddy celebration

The griddy celebration has taken over the sports world, but not every player gets love for it. Originally invented by Louisiana native Allen Davis – who is a friend of former LSU and current NFL stars Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, who popularized the dance in the NFL – it has become a routine move for many after scoring a touchdown.
NFL
FanSided

May the best team lose: In the MLB postseason, it happens

Predictably, much of the baseball world is angst-ridden over the reality that the MLB postseason has, in their eyes, been marred by the victories of the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Those two teams finished the regular season a combined 36 games behind the teams they just eliminated. Gabe...
NFL
