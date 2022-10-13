ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NebraskaTV

$25 million in grants available to support rural emergency services in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has opened the applications for two grant programs, both funded under the American Rescue Plan Act appropriated by LB 1014. The Rural Ambulance Replacement and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Equipment grants are both open to Nebraska-licensed EMS services.
Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign holds march outside Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A march at the Capitol Saturday voiced opinions on how ballot measures could impact people with low incomes. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign (NPPC) is raising awareness for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. "Right now in this election, we are really excited that raising the...
NTV's Grow: October 16, 2022

Farmers and ranchers are on alert for fires as the unrelenting drought again poses threats to Nebraska agriculture. We look at how this drought is now in historic company with 2012, and what steps farmers and ranchers can take to limit the impact of fires. Plus using ground penetrating radar...
Farming Today with KRVN: October 17, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Pete McClymont announces retirement from Nebraska Cattlemen. - American Farm Bureau sets priorities for 2023 Farm Bill. - Viral 'Butter Board' gets consumers excited about dairy.
