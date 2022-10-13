Read full article on original website
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
$25 million in grants available to support rural emergency services in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has opened the applications for two grant programs, both funded under the American Rescue Plan Act appropriated by LB 1014. The Rural Ambulance Replacement and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Equipment grants are both open to Nebraska-licensed EMS services.
Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign holds march outside Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A march at the Capitol Saturday voiced opinions on how ballot measures could impact people with low incomes. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign (NPPC) is raising awareness for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. "Right now in this election, we are really excited that raising the...
Nebraska lawmakers call for probe of education dept. over CRT doc not on state website
LINCOLN, Neb. — A document never on a state website is now the cornerstone of a possible probe into Nebraska schools. Three weeks before an election that has brought new scrutiny of education, some lawmakers are turning up the heat on an issue that appears to have been resolved months ago.
NTV's Grow: October 16, 2022
Farmers and ranchers are on alert for fires as the unrelenting drought again poses threats to Nebraska agriculture. We look at how this drought is now in historic company with 2012, and what steps farmers and ranchers can take to limit the impact of fires. Plus using ground penetrating radar...
Farming Today with KRVN: October 17, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Pete McClymont announces retirement from Nebraska Cattlemen. - American Farm Bureau sets priorities for 2023 Farm Bill. - Viral 'Butter Board' gets consumers excited about dairy.
