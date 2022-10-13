ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titus County, TX

Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjypM_0iXztvpR00

TITUS COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler.

Longview Police Officer arrested by FBI, accused of attempting to engage minors in sexual activity online

The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications.

According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of the 3700 block of CR 1905 near the White Oak Creek Bridge. Officials said the theft happened around Aug. 3 and it appeared that the ATV was driven north on CR 1905.

TCSO said that the investigators have learned of several suspects but the investigation will continue, to find out who is responsible.

Investigators ask that anyone with knowledge of the stolen ATV’s whereabouts contact the sheriff’s office at 903-572-6641 and ask to speak with an investigator with any helpful information.

2 arrested after allegedly smuggling contraband to Smith County inmate

Those with information can also make an anonymous call to the sheriff’s office or the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers Program at 877-373-8477.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0iXztvpR00


Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Man arrested after 2 hit with car, 1 stabbed, camper set on fire

MARSHALL, Texas - A Naples man assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed someone and intentionally set fire to a camper early Sunday morning on Private Road 3454, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said. Jeffery Wade Berry, 23, has been charged with arson, assault family violence causing bodily injury and...
NAPLES, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Oct. 17, 2022

SHUGART, BRIAN KEITH – POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G; POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G. COMBS, JANA LYNN – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 1. SWANN, MONICA GRACE-MARRIE – MTR/RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT; MTR/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND. FLATT, MARYANNA MARIE – MTR/POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Bookings

Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Texarkana man files appeal of capital murder conviction in death of infant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is asking for a new trial following his conviction last week of capital murder in the death of his infant stepson. According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Lowe was found guilty on Oct. 6 of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife

A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Driver dies after crash north of Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that a 28-year-old woman died Sunday after a car crash on US 259 north of Longview on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to officials, a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by Christen A. Brewer of Jefferson, was going east on Judson Road at US 259 when they […]
LONGVIEW, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pretrial hearing scheduled for man accused in shooting of Texas High student

TEXARKANA, Texas — A pretrial hearing is scheduled Monday for a man accused of killing a Texas High School student in 2021. Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 19, will go on trial Nov. 29 in Bowie County fifth District Court. Meachem was indicted on a cost of homicide in the Oct. 25, 2021, shooting on Sidney Drive that claimed the life of Ulises Martinez, 17.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Found Dead By Gilmer ISD Bus Driver Identified

Upshur County authorities have released the identity of the man found dead alongside the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play concerning the death of 51-year-old Louis Grant, Jr. of Pittsburg.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Police arrest man with hatchet at Walmart

Police responded to a call about the man roaming Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet stuck in the front of his pants. Police say that he never threatened anyone with the hatchet, but was charging up to people and yelling nonsense. Police had received a similar call from Cinemark Theater not long before, but the man left before police arrived.
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Monday (Oct 17)

Paris Police met with the victims of an aggravated assault in the 600-Block of Hearon Sunday at 12:06 am. The victims reported that they had a green laser light pointed at them through their windshield while driving. The victims then encountered several Hispanic males in the bed of a pickup parked at the side of the road. One of the males produced a pistol that had a green laser on it. The victims drove away and contacted the Police. The incident is under investigation.
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
NECHES, TX
KLTV

Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

Sister of Wood County cold-case murder victim frustrated after reading affidavit

Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy