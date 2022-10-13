ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Woman dead following weekend drowning at Lake Mead

Boulder City, Nev. (KSNV) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area is investigating the death of a woman who went missing over the weekend at the Lake Mohave end of the lake. At around 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, National Park Service rangers received reports of a 39-year-old woman going missing from Katherine Landing Marina's back bay area.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Search thousands of miles of trails around Nevada with new website

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outdoor enthusiasts around Nevada have a new way to find their next adventure. The state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the launch of Nevada Trail Finder. It's a free interactive website that lets users search from among thousands of miles of trails across...
NEVADA STATE
Large, mysterious 'globster' washes up on Oregon coast

OREGON (KATU) — A strange blob of a creature washed up on an Oregon beach this week. A couple found the unusual mass covered in stringy white strands on the Oregon coast near Florence. Merica Lynn took a video of it and posted it on Facebook, asking if anyone...
FLORENCE, OR
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday marked the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in more than 600 communities, including the Las Vegas Ballpark. Our very own News 3 Tiffany Lane hosted the local gathering in a nationwide commitment to ending Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's impacts nearly six million people in the U.S.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Gov. Sisolak and Metro Sheriff Lombardo receive new endorsements

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak stopped at the Boulevard Mall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Gov. Sisolak also received an endorsement from the Nevada political group Hispanics in Politics. Gov. Sisolak's challenger, Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo, recently received endorsements from the Latin and Henderson Chambers of Commerce.
NEVADA STATE
UNLV Rebels take on the Falcons for Homecoming game

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Rebels are celebrating Homecoming at Allegiant Stadium!. The Rebels will face the Air Force Academy for game seven. This will be the first time the Falcons make an appearance at Allegiant Stadium. The game is Saturday, Oct. 15 and will kick off at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
DeSantis requests fishery disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that he is requesting that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce issue a federal fisheries disaster following Hurricane Ian. “The fishing community stepped up to help their neighbors when Hurricane Ian hit, and now they need our help...
FLORIDA STATE

