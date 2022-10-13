Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Woman dead following weekend drowning at Lake Mead
Boulder City, Nev. (KSNV) — Lake Mead National Recreation Area is investigating the death of a woman who went missing over the weekend at the Lake Mohave end of the lake. At around 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, National Park Service rangers received reports of a 39-year-old woman going missing from Katherine Landing Marina's back bay area.
news3lv.com
Search thousands of miles of trails around Nevada with new website
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outdoor enthusiasts around Nevada have a new way to find their next adventure. The state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the launch of Nevada Trail Finder. It's a free interactive website that lets users search from among thousands of miles of trails across...
news3lv.com
Large, mysterious 'globster' washes up on Oregon coast
OREGON (KATU) — A strange blob of a creature washed up on an Oregon beach this week. A couple found the unusual mass covered in stringy white strands on the Oregon coast near Florence. Merica Lynn took a video of it and posted it on Facebook, asking if anyone...
news3lv.com
Almost 9k pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Oregon, police say
EAGLE POINT, Ore. (KATU) — Police in Oregon said they found over 8,800 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop last week. Last Wednesday, an Oregon State Police trooper in the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas on State Route 63. According to...
news3lv.com
Nevada Broadcasters Association held special event at the Cosmopolitan
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Broadcasters Association held a special event at the Cosmopolitan Saturday night to induct the class of '22 into its hall of fame. This is the 26th year of the induction ceremony. The News 3 team would like to congratulate several of our colleagues...
news3lv.com
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saturday marked the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in more than 600 communities, including the Las Vegas Ballpark. Our very own News 3 Tiffany Lane hosted the local gathering in a nationwide commitment to ending Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's impacts nearly six million people in the U.S.
news3lv.com
Gov. Sisolak and Metro Sheriff Lombardo receive new endorsements
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak stopped at the Boulevard Mall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Gov. Sisolak also received an endorsement from the Nevada political group Hispanics in Politics. Gov. Sisolak's challenger, Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo, recently received endorsements from the Latin and Henderson Chambers of Commerce.
news3lv.com
UNLV Rebels take on the Falcons for Homecoming game
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The UNLV Rebels are celebrating Homecoming at Allegiant Stadium!. The Rebels will face the Air Force Academy for game seven. This will be the first time the Falcons make an appearance at Allegiant Stadium. The game is Saturday, Oct. 15 and will kick off at...
news3lv.com
DeSantis requests fishery disaster declaration following Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that he is requesting that the U.S. Secretary of Commerce issue a federal fisheries disaster following Hurricane Ian. “The fishing community stepped up to help their neighbors when Hurricane Ian hit, and now they need our help...
Comments / 0