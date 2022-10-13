Read full article on original website
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to long-term extensions. While not a drastic amount in terms of average annual value, Wiggins did take a discount on his contract extension, dropping from an average annual value of $29.5M on his current deal, to $27.3M on his new extension. With his current deal being end-loaded, Wiggins is set to make $33.6M this season, making this extension feel like an even greater discount.
Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Details His Experiences In Orlando Bubble
While the 2020 NBA Bubble was a chance for players to mingle, center Udonis Haslem was focused on winning another championship. In fact, he didn’t even speak to his former teammate LeBron James until they played him and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals. In a Friday interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Haslem described the experience.
How the Thunder Could Reinvent the Three-Guard Lineup
When the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to begin their rebuild in the 2019-20 NBA season, following the trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, we saw Billy Donovan experiment with a roster he was handed for the season. The expectations for the season were gone, and the Thunder had...
Jack Easterby Says ‘Goodbye’ To Houston Texans In ‘Appreciation’ Statement
There is almost surely a story to tell about the Houston Texans' involvement with - and Monday parting of ways with -controversial executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. But for now, the goodbyes are all quite polite, the latest coming from Easterby himself, who has issued a statement.
