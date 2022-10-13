Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Parks and Recreation presents Fall Foliage Tree Tour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catch great views of trees and autumn hues during the Fall Foliage Tree Tour, presented by Roanoke Parks and Recreation on October 20. Monday, October 17 is the last day to register for the $25 tour that will commence at Fishburn Mansion, beginning at 9 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
Enjoy the Twisted Track Brewpub atmosphere during the ‘Pints & Pearls Cheers for a Cure’ event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Food, drinks, music and a live auction, all to benefit JDRF’s efforts to improve lives by curing Type 1 Diabetes. The “Pints & Pearls: Cheers for a Cure” is Saturday, October 22 at Twisted Track Brewpub in Downtown Roanoke. The purchase of a...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke businesses excited for boost in foot traffic Go Fest brings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Anthem Go Outside Festival brings out thousands every year. But when the crowds aren’t enjoying the event, many make their way to Roanoke’s downtown businesses. “It should be bringing in a lot of people,” said Olivia King, general manager of Mast General...
WDBJ7.com
Go Fest celebrates success with growth in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, October 16 was the last day of Go Fest in Downtown Roanoke and officials say it was a success. The three-day free event featured live music, bike demos, a beer mile, vendors, and the famous BMX show. “It’s been really nice to see you know...
WSLS
Miss Virginia North America volunteers with T.G. Howard Community Center
PULASKI, Va. – One lady is using her crown and helping to promote happiness in the New River Valley. Miss Virginia North America, Trerese Roberts partnered with Volunteers with the T.G. Howard Community Center. Together, they gave out over 100 bags and baskets filled with sweets to people in...
WDBJ7.com
Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through the end of October
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Workshop to give tips to help farmers and gardeners prevent injuries
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re a farmer or even someone who has a backyard garden, you’ll agree, it’s hard work. While you know the fruits of your labor will be worth it, if you’re not careful, it can take a toll on your body. The...
wfirnews.com
Company comes to Roanoke to say “Black Folks Camp Too”
The president of Black Folks Camp Too stopped in Roanoke to promote his cause. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
WSLS
Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down
ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
WDBJ7.com
Frankie Martinez creates a homemade hot sauce business at nine years old
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A nine-year-old in Halifax County has his own business that is really starting to fire up. Dragon’s Breath, No A-C, and Smooth Heat. Those are just three of the hot sauces you can get from Frankie’s Spicy Farm. Frankie Martinez created the brand...
macaronikid.com
Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022
Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
WSLS
One hurt after Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
WSLS
Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday
ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
WSLS
Sudden change in alcohol restrictions at this year’s Go Fest leaves confusion over licensing
ROANOKE, Va. – People at this year’s Go Fest are wondering what happened to there being beer drafts at this year’s event. According to a Facebook post, Go Fest organizers were notified the night before the festival began that they would only be able to sell cans of beer during the weekend.
All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
WDBJ7.com
BVRS mourning the loss of crew member
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of one of its members. Eric Hahn, 27, passed away on Oct 14. The department says he joined the volunteer rescue squad in 2018. He was a member of both the EMS and Technical Rescue squads. Chief...
WSET
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
Comments / 0