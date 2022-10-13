ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glade Hill, VA

Roanoke Parks and Recreation presents Fall Foliage Tree Tour

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Catch great views of trees and autumn hues during the Fall Foliage Tree Tour, presented by Roanoke Parks and Recreation on October 20. Monday, October 17 is the last day to register for the $25 tour that will commence at Fishburn Mansion, beginning at 9 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
ROANOKE, VA
Roanoke businesses excited for boost in foot traffic Go Fest brings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Anthem Go Outside Festival brings out thousands every year. But when the crowds aren’t enjoying the event, many make their way to Roanoke’s downtown businesses. “It should be bringing in a lot of people,” said Olivia King, general manager of Mast General...
ROANOKE, VA
Go Fest celebrates success with growth in 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, October 16 was the last day of Go Fest in Downtown Roanoke and officials say it was a success. The three-day free event featured live music, bike demos, a beer mile, vendors, and the famous BMX show. “It’s been really nice to see you know...
ROANOKE, VA
Mast General Store starts ‘Food for Kids’ campaign through the end of October

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Starting Monday, Mast General Store will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Feeding Southwest Virginia every time you buy a pair of shoes. The ‘Food for Kids’ campaign will send $15 to the food pantry every time someone buys a pair of Merrell shoes. It’s part of an effort to help reduce child hunger throughout the South.
ROANOKE, VA
First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
ROANOKE, VA
Pair of fronts produce Sunday showers, work week cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – You may notice some changes if you walk out the door first thing this morning! It’s warmer than Saturday morning and we have more cloud cover. The clouds continue all day long and eventually we’ll welcome showers back to the area this afternoon, evening and tonight.
ROANOKE, VA
Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022

Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, VA
One hurt after Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A person is seriously injured after a car crash in Botetourt County. It happened on Parkway Drive in Buchanan on Saturday. The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS posted about the crash on Facebook around 11 p.m. Saturday night:. “Crews stayed busy today with...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Bundle up! Coldest air of the season to arrive after Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Our long-awaited cold front moves through the area Monday, taking any rain that we’ve seen farther to the east. Behind it, we’re left with times of clouds and sun and a subtle drop in temperatures compared to Sunday afternoon. A much bigger drop in temperatures comes after Monday.
ROANOKE, VA
All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
BVRS mourning the loss of crew member

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad is mourning the loss of one of its members. Eric Hahn, 27, passed away on Oct 14. The department says he joined the volunteer rescue squad in 2018. He was a member of both the EMS and Technical Rescue squads. Chief...
BLACKSBURG, VA

