Read full article on original website
Related
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Rotary Viewpoint Park gets TLC from its namesakes
Rotary Viewpoint Park is cleaner this afternoon thanks to local Rotarians. Martha Sidlo sent the photos and report:. This morning, the Rotary Club of West Seattle spruced up Rotary Viewpoint Park at 35th and Alaska. The project was coordinated by Gina Topp, the club’s Community Service Chairwoman. Rotarians planted new...
westseattleblog.com
Drumming for salmon, community meeting with school-board rep, 12 other notes for your West Seattle Sunday
(Side effect of our warm weather: Late-blooming flowers, like Waikikigirl’s hibiscus) Here’s what to know today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. AIR QUALITY ALERT: The regional alert for wildfire smoke continues. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here....
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: Admiral District trick-or-treating date changes to October 28
Businesses in The Admiral District have changed the previously announced date of this year’s trick-or-treating. Dan Jacobs of the Admiral Neighborhood Association sent word today that the new date is the Friday before Halloween, October 28th, still 3-6 pm. He says the decision was made to “provide the most business participation possible.” The event is centered at the Admiral Junction – California/Admiral – but other businesses often participate too.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 20 things to know for today/tonight (UPDATED with cancellations)
(Friday’s sunrise, photographed by Doug Eglington) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here are events and notes for your Saturday (9:26 am update – we’re getting word of some cancellations and noting them below – texting us at 206-293-6302 is the fastest way to reach us – thanks):
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: West Seattle Food Bank gets grant thanks to local man’s nomination
Another way many can do good is by getting involved in their employers’ nonprofit-assistance programs, if they exist. Sometimes it’s by getting a match on a donation you make, but there are other ways too. We recently heard from one West Seattleite who succeeded in getting his company to help the West Seattle Food Bank as part of a nationwide grant program:
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: Gatewood decorations
Come out to Gatewood: 4116 SW Portland Street, off California- South of Morgan Junction. Mid block we’ve got dragons & black cats & Mariners’ fans! Our neighbors have ghosts & pumpkins!. Decoration photos/suggestions welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com. The ones we showcase will also be linked in the WSB West...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 10 notes
BLOCK DROP: As the texted photo shows, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you pick up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!. LAST DAY TO COMMENT: Should zoning exceptions be...
westseattleblog.com
From Fall Festival to ferry-dock project @ Fauntleroy Community Association
FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: This is now a little over a week away, 2-5 pm Sunday, October 23rd, across the grounds of Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and Schoolhouse (which are across California SW from each other, in the 9100 block, and there’s always a crossing guard on festival day). Coordinator Reed Haggerty said that despite earlier-voiced concerns about rising costs for the donation/volunteer-supported event, they’ve been able to bring back a petting zoo (smaller-scale this time – bunnies!) and inflatable climbing wall after all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
REMINDER: Admiral District Trick or Treating returning this year, happening on Halloween
If you missed our previous mentions here or here – the businesses of The Admiral District want to be sure you know their trick-or-treating event is returning, and is happening on Halloween itself this year, so this formal announcement is just in from Brent Amacher:. Admiral District merchants of...
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: ‘Nightfall Orphanage’ returns, new location
That’s the trailer for one of West Seattle’s spookiest Halloween shows, “Nightfall Orphanage.” It’s back this year, but at a new location, and its run soft-opens tonight. Here’s the announcement:. THE NIGHT IS DARK AND FULL OF WONDER. The Halloween season is at hand,...
westseattleblog.com
LAST CALL: Join hundreds of volunteers Saturday for Duwamish Alive!
A one-day, multi-site boost for the Duwamish River and its watershed is just hours away. The fall Duwamish Alive! volunteer restoration events are tomorrow, and it all starts with an opening ceremony in West Seattle. Here’s the reminder from the Duwamish Alive! Coalition:. The popular community autumn event Duwamish...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SMOKE: Not just from one fire
1994 October 16, 2022 (8:24 pm) I will be so happy when the rains return. Everything is very dry and dusty, and the weeks of lingering smoke just make it worse!. miws October 16, 2022 (8:40 pm) On at least one occasion in recent weeks among the WSB stories related...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
King County changes its mind – West Seattle Water Taxi will run this weekend after all
We asked King County Metro this morning if they might change their mind about this weekend’s planned Water Taxi service outage, given the additional big sporting event(s). First reply was that nothing had changed, but now this is just in:. We want to support fans heading to this weekend’s...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: SDOT says Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ is permanent
While some pandemic-related government actions are about to sunset, some are becoming permanent. Among them, a network of closed-to-through-traffic “Healthy Streets,” per this map published this week by SDOT:. What the city had called “Stay Healthy Streets” or “Keep Moving Streets,” originally implemented to create more room for...
westseattleblog.com
FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School vs. Ingraham
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) West Seattle High School #1, sophomore Airric Lewis, scored the Wildcats’ lone touchdown in tonight’s 42-7 home loss to undefeated Ingraham. The Rams had a better ground game and used it to their advantage to control the clock; their defense gave West Seattle little time with the ball. Some notes from the sidelines, though – this was Breast Cancer Awareness Night, so the cheer squad had some pink gear:
westseattleblog.com
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Summit Atlas soccer homecoming game
We talk a lot about sports at Chief Sealth International and West Seattle High Schools, but we seldom hear about sports at the peninsula’s newest high school, Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights (which also serves middle-school grades). Its new athletic director Andres Lara wants to change that, so he’s inviting the community to the Summit Atlas boys’ varsity soccer homecoming game tomorrow (Saturday, October 15). They’re playing Sound Christian Academy at 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle). It’s a fundraiser for the athletic program, too; entrance fees are $5 adults, $3 youth. The school is a member of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association but does not currently belong to any of the leagues, playing as an independent school.
westseattleblog.com
SUPERMARKET MEGA-MERGER: 5 of West Seattle’s 11 grocery stores would have same ownership
You’ve probably heard by now that one giant grocery company wants to buy another: If it goes through, an immediate result would be the same ownership for five of West Seattle’s 11 supermarkets, and in the longer run, the question would be whether any local closures might result. Kroger is proposing buying Albertsons. Kroger is parent company of QFC (among many other brands, including regionally prominent Fred Meyer), and Albertsons owns brands including Safeway (which it bought in the mid-2010s). West Seattle has two QFC stores and three Safeway stores, and among those, two – Junction QFC and Jefferson Square – are barely a block apart. To the south, Westwood Village QFC and Roxbury Safeway (a former Fred Meyer) are just a few blocks apart. Kroger’s news release announcing the proposed purchase/merger says they “expect to make store divestitures,” starting with spinning off up to 375 stores (not yet identified) into a separate company. That’s out of almost 5,000 stores held by the two companies now, plus almost 4,000 pharmacies and more than 2,000 gas stations. Kroger says the deal isn’t expected to close until early 2024. Early opposition to the merger includes UFCW locals who represent many local stores’ workers. They allege the merger would create a “monopoly … for many communities.” West Seattle has a relatively diversified supermarket scene, including independent West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), mini-chain stores PCC (WSB sponsor) and Metropolitan Market, and three stores that are part of national chains, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Target.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge
Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
Comments / 0