lookout.co
Collective Santa Cruz nails the vibe with new series of market-style events
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. It’s a warm September evening and the sun...
SFist
Sunday Links: In Some '90s Nostalgia, Toys 'R' Us Has Returned to the Bay Area
This weekend, Macy’s stores across SF and San Jose are debuting new Toys 'R' Us pop-ups. The Toys 'R' Us shop inside of Macy’s Union Square is on the second floor of the store, stretching 8,000 square feet; the Macy’s Valley Fair location has a 7,000 square foot Toys 'R' Us pop-up and is located on the lower level; it's unclear how long these pop-ups will be hosted (or if they'll become permanent fixtures in participating Macy's locations), but it's understood they'll at least be up for the holiday season. [KRON4]
losgatan.com
COMING SOON: Town on verge of handing theater keys to CineLux
Paul Gunsky navigates his way around the boxes stacked up next to the concession booth inside Los Gatos’ classic theater building. The CineLux CEO—who jokingly refers to his title as “head popcorn popper”—has been crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s as his company edges ever closer to taking possession of the iconic facility.
A mini Chase Center for Santa Cruz, marrying the Sea Dubs and performing arts?
After a decade in Kaiser Permanente Arena, the Warriors are planning for a new downtown home. And they are already working with the Santa Cruz Symphony on how to create a place for hoops — and as many as 100 nights of arts and entertainment a year. What's the vision — and the work ahead?
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Last week, Virginia Mendoza's life forever changed thanks to a raffle done for the Relay for Life Event. The Salinas resident won a brand new 2022 Honda HR-V, courtesy of Salinas Honda dealership. She won the car via a raffle she entered through the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Event which took The post Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society appeared first on KION546.
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: The Steak Stop food truck marks its first anniversary
It has been almost a year since Joseph Elmhorst, owner of The Steak Stop, began his crusade to promote the food truck businesses of San Benito County. He became the city’s first licensed food truck operating in a fixed location within the city limits, openingt on Oct. 27, 2021, at 255 Apollo Way in Hollister.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose 7-Eleven sold winning Mega Millions ticket
The 7-Eleven on Kooser Road in San Jose was the store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket. The store gets a cut of the $247 million prize, about $1 million.
UPDATE: Downtown farmers market signs MOU with City of Santa Cruz to establish permanent home
The downtown farmers market has become something of a political hot potato in the politicking around Measure O. While that measure aims to "preserve" Lot 4 for the market, market director Nesh Dhillon has been working to find the best "permanent" home for the Santa Cruz institution. This MOU shows movement on that work.
KSBW.com
Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
indybay.org
SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz
Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
benitolink.com
Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid
Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
A new Calif. parks program led me to the hidden Murray Ranch barn near this Bay Area coast
The park describes the barn's condition as "arrested decay."
Santa Cruz city SEIU worker strike underway, hundreds at the picket lines
The first strike in Santa Cruz city history began as early as 4 a.m. Monday, with hundreds at picket lines around the city by 9 a.m. Representatives of SEIU and the city were scheduled to meet again later Monday morning, this time with a state mediator.
Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot
A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida. The winning numbers were: […]
KTVU FOX 2
Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Someone in the Bay Area may be a new multi-millionaire. One of two winning lottery tickets for the almost $500 million jackpot was announced Friday night. Lottery officials said the ticket was bought in San Jose. The Mega Millions ticket matches all six numbers. Here are...
