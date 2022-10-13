ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Sunday Links: In Some '90s Nostalgia, Toys 'R' Us Has Returned to the Bay Area

This weekend, Macy’s stores across SF and San Jose are debuting new Toys 'R' Us pop-ups. The Toys 'R' Us shop inside of Macy’s Union Square is on the second floor of the store, stretching 8,000 square feet; the Macy’s Valley Fair location has a 7,000 square foot Toys 'R' Us pop-up and is located on the lower level; it's unclear how long these pop-ups will be hosted (or if they'll become permanent fixtures in participating Macy's locations), but it's understood they'll at least be up for the holiday season. [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
losgatan.com

COMING SOON: Town on verge of handing theater keys to CineLux

Paul Gunsky navigates his way around the boxes stacked up next to the concession booth inside Los Gatos’ classic theater building. The CineLux CEO—who jokingly refers to his title as “head popcorn popper”—has been crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s as his company edges ever closer to taking possession of the iconic facility.
LOS GATOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Last week, Virginia Mendoza's life forever changed thanks to a raffle done for the Relay for Life Event. The Salinas resident won a brand new 2022 Honda HR-V, courtesy of Salinas Honda dealership. She won the car via a raffle she entered through the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Event which took The post Salinas woman wins brand new car courtesy of American Cancer Society appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
SALINAS, CA
indybay.org

SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz

Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

Taylor Farms in San Juan Bautista leaving the power grid

Taylor Farms announced on Sept. 21 that they will be using their San Juan Bautista processing facility, which produces salad kits and fresh-cut products, as a proving ground for an energy-saving program that will take it off the traditional power grid with a goal of reducing its carbon footprint. “Solar...
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
bontraveler.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area

Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot

A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida. The winning numbers were: […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SAN JOSE, CA

