Freeport man arrested, police find 950 grams of marijuana
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Darren Miller, 33, after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in the 500 block of W. Cottonwood Street.
Freeport Police said officers conducted a search of Miller’s residence on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m.
During the search, police said 950 grams of cannabis was seized.
Miller was charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Driving with a Suspended License.
He was held at the Stephenson County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
