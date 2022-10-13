ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport man arrested, police find 950 grams of marijuana

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXNXh_0iXzsaQn00

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Darren Miller, 33, after an investigation into illegal cannabis sales in the 500 block of W. Cottonwood Street.

Freeport Police said officers conducted a search of Miller’s residence on Wednesday at 6:20 p.m.

During the search, police said 950 grams of cannabis was seized.

Miller was charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Driving with a Suspended License.

He was held at the Stephenson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 6

Yo Momma!
3d ago

Ok Freeport. Now do some real police work and stop all the gunshots every day. If you were out and about instead of trying to catch petty drug dealers we may have a safe place to live.

Reply
5
Dr. Disrespect
3d ago

Meanwhile, you have some of those cops go home and get blacked out drunk every night, but thank god they got that oh so bad for you marijuana off the streets…

Reply
3
default-avatar
wicked_witch_82
3d ago

Weed is legal now they need to forget about wasting time, manpower and prosecution and concentrate on our REAL crime issues such as the gunfire going around town with the "gangs" that they always blame for the violence but yet dont name none of them......what does the gang unit get paid for?

Reply
3
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man plead guilty to First Degree Murder on Wednesday in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Ashley Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during an […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

'I am a monster': Shane Bouma apologizes for killing 74-year-old woman inside her home

Machesney Park, Illinois, resident Shane Bouma apologized for killing 74-year-old Ellen Marsh during his sentencing hearing in front of Winnebago County Judge Brendan Maher. Maher will read Bouma's sentence at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct 21 at the Winnebago County Justice Center. ‘I am a monster’: Shane Bouma apologizes for killing...
rockfordscanner.com

Crime is Out Of Control, Suspects Set A Vehicle On Fire in Winnebago County. Police Need The Publics Help…But Remain Encrypted and SILENT

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired On The East Side, Possible Shooting Victim…

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

DeKalb deputies on the lookout for Halloween drunk drivers

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween just a few weeks away, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they will be on the lookout for drunk and drugged drivers. The office is urging extra caution while kids and families are walking through neighborhoods in the dark. Residents should make a plan to get home […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Of A Citizen In Rockford Being Reported

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide entertainment, informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans/sources who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim On the East Side

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 19 Year Old Female Shot While On The Porch

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
WIFR

Freeport man faces drug charges after police find 950 grams of cannabis

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is behind bars in Stephenson County after police find a large amount of drugs inside his residence. Darren Miller, 33, of Freeport faces unlawful possession with intent to deliver among other charges. Just before 6:30 Wednesday night, police executed a search warrant in the...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release information On A Recent Shooting, 2 People Shot After Multiple Suspects Shoot At A Local Residence.

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy