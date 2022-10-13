Many couples like to stick to traditions when it comes to wedding planning but times are definitely changing. Shouldn't people be allowed to wear what they're comfortable in and express themselves the way they want to? Aren't we all past gender stereotypes? One bride was angered by her fiance's niece's parents for forcing their daughter to be "feminine." The niece seemed to have an androgynous sense of style, but her parents kept pushing her to wear a dress for the wedding. The bride decided to step in and step up for the niece. The bride took to Reddit to ask if she was in the wrong for allowing the "tomboyish" niece to wear a dress.

