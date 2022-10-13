Read full article on original website
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry Mansfield
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Police are on scene of a crash blocking lanes along I-75
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along southbound I-75 between Mitchell Avenue and I-74 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Northside, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Officials: 6 rescued after overnight fire in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Fire crews in Newport helped rescue six people from an apartment fire Monday morning. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Sixth Street. Officials say there were three adults and three kids trapped inside the third floor that crews were able to get to safety. No injuries were reported.
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies following Sunday crash on Ronald Reagan Highway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist died Sunday following a crash on Ronald Reagan Highway. Malachi Terry, 45, of Cincinnati died at University Hospital from injuries he suffered in the wreck, according to the Springfield Township Police Department. Police did not release specific details on the crash other than it happened...
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
1 injured after suspect collides with car during chase
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Hamilton County man Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended in a dangerous Springboro collision. According to the Franklin Division of Police, officers were called to the 100 block of Highridge Ct in Franklin for a domestic disturbance. Officers discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Scott […]
WLWT 5
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after an alleged road rage incident led to a shooting in Delhi Township. It happened around 11:25 p.m. when a driver was traveling westbound on Bender Road when another driver passed him and then forced him off the roadway. When he got out of...
OSHP investigating two-vehicle serious injury crash on Portsmouth Road
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a serious injury cra
Fox 19
WLWT 5
Low-hanging wires reported on Sutton Road in Anderson Township
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Chester Township
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township. It happened around 2:35 p.m. when a driver, identified as Devin Jones, 45, was traveling northbound on State Route 380 south of New Burlington Road. Police said Jones' vehicle traveled left of center, hitting another vehicle traveling southbound causing his car to travel off the roadway and hit a guardrail.
1 killed in Batavia camper fire
When crews arrived, they discovered a camper that was destroyed. Firefighters discovered a dead body in the debris.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Clovernook Drive in Elsmere
WLWT 5
Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on James Drive in Mason
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
WKRC
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and U.S. 42 in Florence
WLWT 5
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
Fox 19
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Madison Road in Norwood
