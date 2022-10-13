Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center encouraging blood donations amid short supply
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging blood donations this week amid a shortage of blood. According to a news release Monday, the demand for blood is outpacing donations as hospitals are transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. Kentucky Blood Center provides to over 70 hospitals in the state.
wdrb.com
'Handle With Care' allows Ky. children access to mental health resources if police participate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Helping students experiencing trauma is the goal of a new Kentucky program called Handle with Care. It started in 2019 following the passing of the School Safety and Resiliency Act. Kentucky State Police oversees the program but it doesn't operate without local police and sheriff's departments...
wdrb.com
Anti-bullying advocate speaks to students at 4 JCPS elementary schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An anti-bullying advocate spoke to Jefferson County Public Schools students Monday. Jaylen Arnold has had Tourette Syndrome since he was a child. He was severely bullied while attending school in Florida, but when he was 8 years old, Arnold's mother created Jaylen's Challenge, which provides anti-bullying tools, outreach and resources to youth as they witness bullying or are bullied themselves.
wdrb.com
Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
wdrb.com
GE Appliances donates kitchen for blind students in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at one Louisville school now have the tools they need to face the challenges of life after high school. GE Appliances donated a full kitchen for students at Central High School who are blind or have low vision. Central High School's Vision resource center is...
wdrb.com
Louisville police host Halloween-themed family event at Highview Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park. LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes. Officers for LMPD enjoyed the...
wdrb.com
WDRB sponsoring Oct. 20 forum for Louisville mayoral candidates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is sponsoring a forum for the candidates running to be Louisville's next mayor. We are partnering with several organizations including the Ovar-E-Group, Crane House, and the Young Professionals Association for the "Young Voters Forum." Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf will participate. The forum...
wdrb.com
Public service workers have 2 weeks of expanded eligibility left to apply for student debt forgiveness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of public service and nonprofit employees could still qualify for some payback with a program that will cancel thousands of dollars in student loan debt. Right now, public service workers have until the end of the month to apply for student loan forgiveness under a...
wdrb.com
Months into the school year, Louisville-area districts fighting uphill battle against bus driver shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bus driver shortages continue to plague Louisville-area school districts, some of which report near-daily route cancellations. Transportation officials at Bullitt County Public Schools said the district is short a dozen drivers. Some drivers are doing double routes each morning and afternoon to cover the unclaimed positions.
wdrb.com
Louisville football players visit Center for Women and Families for service project
University of Louisville football players stopped by the nonprofit to serve meals and speak with those in the shelter's emergency unit. The service project was intended to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
wdrb.com
Crews start demolition work on New Albany's Riverview Towers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Demolition work on the 16-story Riverview Towers building in downtown New Albany has begun. The near 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into New Albany, is being torn down floor by floor using excavators and cranes instead of being imploded. It's expected to take about three months to completely level.
wdrb.com
New lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville funeral home where bodies, cremated remains were found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies and cremated remains were discovered over the summer is facing another lawsuit. In July, a strange smell led to the discovery of 31 bodies and 17 cremated remains at the Lankford Funeral Home on Middle Road in Jeffersonville.
wdrb.com
Tuesday classes canceled at Wheatley Elementary after gas leak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Class will not be in session at Wheatley Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, due to a gas leak. According to a letter sent home to parents from Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges, the gas leak caused a loss of water and heat in the building. Classes...
wdrb.com
Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis' widow determined to ensure legacy remains intact after memorial vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The widow of Bardstown Police officer Jason Ellis is determined to ensure his legacy remains intact after his memorial was vandalized over the weekend. Ellis' legacy continues on through those who loved him, especially his two sons and his widow, Amy, now Amy Brown, who says...
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
Bardstown police offering $1,500 reward for information on vandalism of Jason Ellis' memorial
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are offering a $1,500 reward for information on who vandalized the memorial of Jason Ellis, the Bardstown Police officer murdered nine years ago. The memorial sits at Exit 34 off the Bluegrass Parkway, but what's there now isn't recognizable as a memorial. The blue flag...
