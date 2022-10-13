ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Kentucky Blood Center encouraging blood donations amid short supply

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is encouraging blood donations this week amid a shortage of blood. According to a news release Monday, the demand for blood is outpacing donations as hospitals are transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. Kentucky Blood Center provides to over 70 hospitals in the state.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Anti-bullying advocate speaks to students at 4 JCPS elementary schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An anti-bullying advocate spoke to Jefferson County Public Schools students Monday. Jaylen Arnold has had Tourette Syndrome since he was a child. He was severely bullied while attending school in Florida, but when he was 8 years old, Arnold's mother created Jaylen's Challenge, which provides anti-bullying tools, outreach and resources to youth as they witness bullying or are bullied themselves.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

GE Appliances donates kitchen for blind students in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at one Louisville school now have the tools they need to face the challenges of life after high school. GE Appliances donated a full kitchen for students at Central High School who are blind or have low vision. Central High School's Vision resource center is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police host Halloween-themed family event at Highview Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park. LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes. Officers for LMPD enjoyed the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB sponsoring Oct. 20 forum for Louisville mayoral candidates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB is sponsoring a forum for the candidates running to be Louisville's next mayor. We are partnering with several organizations including the Ovar-E-Group, Crane House, and the Young Professionals Association for the "Young Voters Forum." Democrat Craig Greenberg and Republican Bill Dieruf will participate. The forum...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Months into the school year, Louisville-area districts fighting uphill battle against bus driver shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bus driver shortages continue to plague Louisville-area school districts, some of which report near-daily route cancellations. Transportation officials at Bullitt County Public Schools said the district is short a dozen drivers. Some drivers are doing double routes each morning and afternoon to cover the unclaimed positions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews start demolition work on New Albany's Riverview Towers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Demolition work on the 16-story Riverview Towers building in downtown New Albany has begun. The near 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into New Albany, is being torn down floor by floor using excavators and cranes instead of being imploded. It's expected to take about three months to completely level.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Tuesday classes canceled at Wheatley Elementary after gas leak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Class will not be in session at Wheatley Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, due to a gas leak. According to a letter sent home to parents from Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges, the gas leak caused a loss of water and heat in the building. Classes...
LOUISVILLE, KY

