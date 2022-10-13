Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls
Lake Waco is at its second-lowest level since it was expanded in 2003, sitting at just 58.1% full Saturday. With little relief in the forecast, water authorities continue to wrestle with widespread effects of a yearlong drought and look toward the possibility they will have to tighten water-use restrictions soon.
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building
A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak that housed up to two businesses. Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m....
Barraez captures Ironman Waco
Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
Ironman Waco: Pre-race scenes from the 140.6-mile triathlon
Athletes get a little help from Sheriff Parnell McNamara as they get ready for Saturday's 140.6-mile Ironman triathlon in downtown Waco, which ended with runners crossing the Waco Suspension Bridge. An Ironman 70.3 will follow Sunday.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 8 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 14, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Baylor Bears open up No. 5 in AP men's basketball poll
The Baylor men's basketball team has high expectations for itself, and the Associated Press poll voters agree. The Bears are ranked fifth with defending national champion Kansas in the AP preseason poll that was released Monday. Coming off last year's NCAA championship berth, North Carolina is the preseason No. 1...
Mike Copeland: Atwoods neighbors; Kroger, Albertsons merger; Halloween spending; Kendra Scott store
The Atwoods Ranch & Home store in Hewitt followed a crowd, and it is attracting one of its own since opening earlier this year. The store at 701 Alliance Parkway is across the street from a Walmart with several businesses in a strip center out front. Now ground is turning...
3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $485,000
Welcome to Crawford! This amazing new build features designer tile in bathrooms and kitchen, as well as custom lighting throughout. Located just off highway 6 and just minutes from Waco, this home sits on a 3.7 acre lot! This home is completely custom and is inspired by the Skye Island Scottish Farmhouse. Kitchen features popular terrazzo style Quartz countertops with hand cut clé tile backsplash to accent saguaro green cabinetry. Brand new stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. Large solid wood island with separate vegetable and fruit washing sink seats 3-4 stools. Unstained burnished and sealed concrete floors throughout, tile in wet areas, absolutely NO carpet. The central bath boasts a gorgeous hand built oak vanity, custom terrazzo tiled shower, and specialty fire clay backsplash. The master bath also has a custom built oak vanity with fire clay backsplash, a soaking tub and custom tile walk in shower. Two large walk-in closets in master bedroom, spacious laundry room, completely fenced in yard space. This home is checking all the boxes! Schedule your private showing today before it's too late!
Centex roundup: West puts on scoring show in 89-0 blasting of Maypearl
Make way for the West Trojans, folks. The Trojans manhandled Maypearl on their way to an 89-0 romp on Friday night in District 7-3A Div. I action. If anyone was worried about West’s readiness for next week’s huge clash against fellow district leader and third-ranked Grandview, they shouldn’t have fretted.
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
ROCKDALE — Ahead of next week’s showdown of state champions, Lorena took care of business first against the Tigers. The Leopards (6-2, 3-1) delivered a well-balanced effort in the comfortable win. Kasen Taylor had TD runs of 85 and 38 yards, and Jackson Generals tossed a pair of TD passes in the first half. Generals had a 22-yard connection with Camden Brock and a 1-yard hookup with Jadon Porter down by the goal line.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (11) updates to this series since Updated 10 min ago.
901 deaths for McLennan County: COVID-19 still a threat as severity fades
McLennan County passed a milestone in its fight against COVID-19 last week, recording its 901st death due to the disease. Since arriving in the county in spring 2020, COVID-19 has killed more county residents than the 1953 Waco tornado, the 1993 Branch Davidian fire, World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, the Iraq War, the Afghanistan War, and the 2015 West fertilizer explosion all combined. In comparison, the 1918 flu pandemic is estimated to have killed more than 300 people and as many as 500 people in McLennan County.
Ferris gets away with it, slipping past Hillsboro, 42-35
HILLSBORO — Ferris won the battle of District 4-4A Div. II unbeatens Friday night, edging Hillsboro 42-35, with just enough offense and one big defensive play to win the tight district game at Hillsboro’s Eagle Stadium. Hillsboro is 4-3 overall and 1-1 in district, while Ferris improves to...
Affidavit: McGregor shooter's 8-year-old son saw three killings, video captured two more
An 8-year-old boy and his two younger siblings were in the McGregor home where their father shot and killed their mother and two teenage half-siblings the night of Sept. 28, according to affidavits filed this week. Surveillance video shows the man fatally shoot a neighbor the next morning as she...
