Welcome to Crawford! This amazing new build features designer tile in bathrooms and kitchen, as well as custom lighting throughout. Located just off highway 6 and just minutes from Waco, this home sits on a 3.7 acre lot! This home is completely custom and is inspired by the Skye Island Scottish Farmhouse. Kitchen features popular terrazzo style Quartz countertops with hand cut clé tile backsplash to accent saguaro green cabinetry. Brand new stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry. Large solid wood island with separate vegetable and fruit washing sink seats 3-4 stools. Unstained burnished and sealed concrete floors throughout, tile in wet areas, absolutely NO carpet. The central bath boasts a gorgeous hand built oak vanity, custom terrazzo tiled shower, and specialty fire clay backsplash. The master bath also has a custom built oak vanity with fire clay backsplash, a soaking tub and custom tile walk in shower. Two large walk-in closets in master bedroom, spacious laundry room, completely fenced in yard space.

CRAWFORD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO