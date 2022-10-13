DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Skies will remain mostly clear for the remainder of the night as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Sunday will be nice once again, with sunshine and a couple high clouds. Most locations will top out in the mid 80s like today. A shower or two cannot be ruled out during the evening hours as moisture makes its return to the region ahead of our next front.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO