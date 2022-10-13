Read full article on original website
Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. According to information provided by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the closures will affect the following roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow:
Top 5 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 5 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV). Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
UPDATE: New Details on Fire that Destroyed Businesses in Downtown Enterprise
Three downtown businesses in Enterprise and one residential building were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. City leaders say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. “Units arrived on scene and quickly assessed it,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher...
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Updated: 22 hours ago. Patrons in the mall say they witnessed an argument in the food court, which...
2022 New Brockton H.S. Homecoming Queen
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight we continue high school pigskin footaggeee”, a special congratulations to the New Brockton High School Homecoming Queen. At Gamecock Stadium earlier Friday, New Brockton High School Senior Anna Clark was crowned. that school’s 2022 Homecoming Queen, her escort was Colton McClenny. She is...
Cindy Reeves
Cindy Reeves of the Basin Community died on Friday, October 14, 2022. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Amanda Reeves. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Farris Reeves and her mother and father, Bobby and Lanette Boutwell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made...
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
Dothan police investigating shots fired call near Robbins Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a report of shots fired near Robbins Street and 6th Avenue. It happened around 7 p.m. Officers found several shell casings along with a home and vehicle that had been shot into. People were in the home and told police they didn’t know who was responsible.
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating reports of shots fired at Wiregrass Commons Mall. No one was reportedly injured. An investigator on the scene says approximately 5 shell casings have been found so far. A heavy police presence can be seen along Highway 231 between Wiregrass Commons Mall...
Masks once again required at Southeast Health
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday. The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and...
Houston County Sheriff’s Office on threat of rainbow fentanyl to Halloween
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s colorful and looks like candy, but it could have deadly consequences for your children. There are concerns of rainbow fentanyl winding up in Halloween candy buckets. Every year we hear of new dangers posed to children while they’re trick or treating, this year it’s...
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
First taste of winter comes this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Skies will remain mostly clear for the remainder of the night as temperatures fall into the mid 50s. Sunday will be nice once again, with sunshine and a couple high clouds. Most locations will top out in the mid 80s like today. A shower or two cannot be ruled out during the evening hours as moisture makes its return to the region ahead of our next front.
‘His calls for help fell on deaf ears’: Family of slain inmate speaks out
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is outraged after an inmate died inside the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. The Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Denarieya Smith was serving a life sentence for attempted murder out of Covington County when he was beaten and stabbed by another inmate on Oct. 1.
Runaway teen found, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Jada Butler, 16, of Dothan has been found after being reported as a runaway on October 11. According to DPD, she was found within Dothan City limits. Butler had not been heard from by friends since October 10 and was last seen by her mother on October 8, at her residence.
The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs. Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time since 2017, the Rehobeth Rebels will take on the Tigers from Eufaula. Rehobeth is winless all-time in the matchup 12 times but will look to get win number 1 in the 13th attempt. Rehobeth is coming off a big 42-7 win over Greenville, while Eufaula is looking […]
