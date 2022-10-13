ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WPR’s ‘Uprooted” features story of Wisconsin’s Cuban refugees

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGeSs_0iXzrusI00
Maureen McCollum and Omar Granados. Photo courtesy WPR/J.Potter.

MADISON – When Afghan refugees arrived at Fort McCoy in August 2021, it wasn’t the first time that the rural Wisconsin Army base was used as a transit point for those seeking safety and a better life in the United States. In 1980, the base became home to nearly 15,000 Cubans who left the island during the Mariel Boatlift — a brief moment when President Fidel Castro opened the country’s borders. Roughly 125,000 people fled to the United States. Some of them were seeking economic opportunities, some wanted to be reunited with family, and others were pushed out of prison.

The story of the Mariel Boatlift is well documented in history, but the story of the Mariel refugees who settled down in Wisconsin hasn’t been, until now.

“WPR Reports: Uprooted” from Wisconsin Public Radio is a new, eight-episode podcast about the lives of the Cubans who still call the state home. Co-host and executive producer Maureen McCollum, who attended University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and started her journalism career in southwest Wisconsin, has been interested in the story for more than a decade, but she could never find the first hand accounts that she was looking for.

“I wanted to put the voices of the refugees at the forefront of this podcast – to center the experiences of those who came here and remained in this area,” McCollum said. “A lot of people were sent to Wisconsin, but not many stuck around. So, why did some stay here, and what was their experience like?”

Some of the refugees on “Uprooted” were incarcerated in Cuba for petty crimes and fled the island when Castro opened the prisons and allowed inmates to leave. Ft. McCoy, near Sparta, was specially designated for refugees — mostly single men — who didn’t have family or connections in the U.S. The podcast features the stories and experiences of refugees who not only had to adjust to life in a new country but also had to contend with a different kind of racism than they had experienced in Cuba.

“The men in the podcast are some of those who didn’t have anywhere else to go – they stayed in La Crosse and they have stuck together, like a family, to help each other out,” co-host and producer Omar Granados said. “They can help us understand what race is about and what immigration detention is about from the perspective of those who have suffered from the worst consequences of the structures that we have in place.”

According to Granados, who is the director of the UW-La Crosse Institute for Latin American and Latino Studies and an associate professor, there is no doubt that these men are Wisconsinites.

“After 42 years, all of them have lived in Wisconsin longer than they ever lived in Cuba,” Granados said. In addition to their life stories, “Uprooted” explores the refugees’ immigration status and pathways that might provide them with permanent residency in the country they call home. “There is so much we can learn from them just by hearing their stories,” he said.

“One of the main reasons I got interested in radio was to help people understand one another better,” McCollum said. “Uprooted” is a chance to hear life stories from Wisconsin neighbors you may not know too well – stories of risk, resilience and community. “These men are fathers, co-workers and musicians. There are some great moments, but there are also some sad and dramatic moments. So, I hope people will listen and understand them a little better,” McCollum said.

“WPR Reports: Uprooted” is available at wpr.org/uprooted and on all major podcast platforms. A live, virtual event about the podcast with McCollum, Granados and two of the men interviewed for the project, Ernesto Rodriguez and Marcos Calderón, will be held at noon CST Oct. 19 Registration is free at wpr.org/presents.

Source: WPR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Panel OKs more time for report on Alaska campaign complaint

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The commission that oversees campaign finance rules in Alaska on Monday granted a request by staff for more time to prepare an investigation report into a complaint alleging improper coordination between Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign and a third-party group that supports his reelection. The campaign disclosure coordinator for the Alaska Public Offices Commission, Thomas Lucas, had requested an extension of 30 days from the date the third-party group, A Stronger Alaska, responds to requests for information from commission staff. Lucas, on Oct. 7, wrote that A Stronger Alaska had “refused to adequately respond” to staff requests for information. Richard Moses, an attorney for the group, in a written response took issue with the characterization. Moses said A Stronger Alaska was concerned with “the breadth and relevance of the requests” made by staff. The commission on Monday ordered the subjects of the complaint to meet with staff by Thursday “to determine what documents will be voluntarily produced” in response to commission staff requests. The commission said such documents should be provided no later than Oct. 31. If there remained disagreement over document requests, the commission said it would consider discovery-related motions by staff.
ALASKA STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy