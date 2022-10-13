ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, AL

elba-clipper.com

Cindy Reeves

Cindy Reeves of the Basin Community died on Friday, October 14, 2022. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Amanda Reeves. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Farris Reeves and her mother and father, Bobby and Lanette Boutwell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made...
ELBA, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
GENEVA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial

Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
OPP, AL
AL.com

Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama

Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
BESSEMER, AL
alreporter.com

ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Lawsuit filed in Cottonwood shooting

COTTONWOOD, Ala (WDHN)— A lawsuit has been filed in the case of a 2021 Cottonwood shooting, where a young man was shot, leaving him with permanent damage. Jonathon Tyler Welch has filed a lawsuit claiming that Savanah Rickrode allowed David Townsend into her home, knowing Townsend had been drinking and was armed with a gun. As a result of Townsend entering the home in that state, Welch suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the face.
COTTONWOOD, AL
wtvy.com

Masks once again required at Southeast Health

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday. The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
COTTONWOOD, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Fort Rucker renamed after honorary military officer—check it out

Exciting news for the Fort Rucker area. The area is undergoing a name change and will soon be named after an honorary Chief Warrant Officer. Here’s what you need to know. Fort Rucker will no longer be. A new name is in town: Fort Novosel. That’s right, Fort Rucker has been renamed after the late Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama.
FORT RUCKER, AL
wdhn.com

Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect in custody: Evergreen Police

UPDATE: The suspect’s father Barry Smith contacted News 5. He says his son tried to turn himself in on October 11th but said there was no warrant for his arrest at that time. They say he was never on the run from law enforcement and turned himself in after seeing a report on the news. […]
EVERGREEN, AL
selmasun.com

Two Bullock County inmates found dead within days of each other

Two inmates at the Bullock County Correctional Facility died within days of each other. According to Alabama Political Reporter Mark Alan Ford, 51, was serving a sentence there when he was found in his dorm room and then later pronounced dead. Three days later Jordan Daniel Johnson, 21, was found...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva police lands new leads in burglary investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department still needs the community’s help in the ongoing burglary investigation. If you live near Gilstrap Drugs, you maybe be able to help Geneva Police with their current burglary investigation. According to Geneva Police, anyone that has a ring doorbell or security camera...
GENEVA, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: New Details on Fire that Destroyed Businesses in Downtown Enterprise

Three downtown businesses in Enterprise and one residential building were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. City leaders say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. “Units arrived on scene and quickly assessed it,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Top 5 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 5 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV). Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Ashford @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 8

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Ashford takes on New Brockton. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
NEW BROCKTON, AL

