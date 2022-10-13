Read full article on original website
altoday.com
Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction of Covington County woman
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the conviction of Zhanna Shaye Bolling, age 34, for murder. On November 3, 2021, Bolling was convicted in Covington County Circuit Court for the murder of Ed Foster. Her conviction was upheld by the Court on October 7, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
Alabama’s Fort Rucker to be renamed ‘as soon as possible;’ Defense secretary signs off on new names
The name “Fort Rucker” is one step closer to being a thing of the past. Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed off on an independent commission’s recommendations to rename Alabama’s Fort Rucker and other installations that were named for Confederate leaders. The 2021 National...
elba-clipper.com
Cindy Reeves
Cindy Reeves of the Basin Community died on Friday, October 14, 2022. Cindy is survived by her daughter, Amanda Reeves. She is preceded in death by her husband Larry Farris Reeves and her mother and father, Bobby and Lanette Boutwell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made...
wtvy.com
Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
Andalusia Star News
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
alreporter.com
ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
WSFA
‘His calls for help fell on deaf ears’: Family of slain inmate speaks out
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is outraged after an inmate died inside the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. The Alabama Department of Corrections reported that Denarieya Smith was serving a life sentence for attempted murder out of Covington County when he was beaten and stabbed by another inmate on Oct. 1.
wdhn.com
Lawsuit filed in Cottonwood shooting
COTTONWOOD, Ala (WDHN)— A lawsuit has been filed in the case of a 2021 Cottonwood shooting, where a young man was shot, leaving him with permanent damage. Jonathon Tyler Welch has filed a lawsuit claiming that Savanah Rickrode allowed David Townsend into her home, knowing Townsend had been drinking and was armed with a gun. As a result of Townsend entering the home in that state, Welch suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the face.
wtvy.com
Masks once again required at Southeast Health
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Masks are once again required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health, according to information put out by the healthcare provider on Friday. The mandate for their facility went into effect at 10:30 a.m. on October 14, according to their social media post, and...
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
thebamabuzz.com
Fort Rucker renamed after honorary military officer—check it out
Exciting news for the Fort Rucker area. The area is undergoing a name change and will soon be named after an honorary Chief Warrant Officer. Here’s what you need to know. Fort Rucker will no longer be. A new name is in town: Fort Novosel. That’s right, Fort Rucker has been renamed after the late Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama.
wdhn.com
Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
Murder suspect in custody: Evergreen Police
UPDATE: The suspect’s father Barry Smith contacted News 5. He says his son tried to turn himself in on October 11th but said there was no warrant for his arrest at that time. They say he was never on the run from law enforcement and turned himself in after seeing a report on the news. […]
selmasun.com
Two Bullock County inmates found dead within days of each other
Two inmates at the Bullock County Correctional Facility died within days of each other. According to Alabama Political Reporter Mark Alan Ford, 51, was serving a sentence there when he was found in his dorm room and then later pronounced dead. Three days later Jordan Daniel Johnson, 21, was found...
wtvy.com
Geneva police lands new leads in burglary investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Police Department still needs the community’s help in the ongoing burglary investigation. If you live near Gilstrap Drugs, you maybe be able to help Geneva Police with their current burglary investigation. According to Geneva Police, anyone that has a ring doorbell or security camera...
wtvy.com
Houston County Sheriff’s Office on threat of rainbow fentanyl to Halloween
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s colorful and looks like candy, but it could have deadly consequences for your children. There are concerns of rainbow fentanyl winding up in Halloween candy buckets. Every year we hear of new dangers posed to children while they’re trick or treating, this year it’s...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: New Details on Fire that Destroyed Businesses in Downtown Enterprise
Three downtown businesses in Enterprise and one residential building were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. City leaders say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. “Units arrived on scene and quickly assessed it,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher...
wtvy.com
Top 5 announced in 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The top 5 contestants have been announced in the highly contested Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. News 4 is streaming the pageant live right now on our apps and WTVY 4.2 (MeTV). Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather...
wtvy.com
Ashford @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 8
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 8 matchup, as Ashford takes on New Brockton. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
