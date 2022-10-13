Read full article on original website
Jesse Gonzalez
4d ago
Ignacio, please don't waste our tax paying dollars to send us Christmas cards of you and your family. 98% of us throw it in the trash. thank you.
Reply
2
Related
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and...
indybay.org
SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz
Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
Marina cardroom decision delayed until December
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE OCTOBER 17 AT 11:29 AM: The decision to add a second cardroom in Marina will have to wait once again. After our report aired last week, The Marina City Council is postponing their decision to approve a second cardroom to Tuesday Dec. 6. The City Council is looking for more public The post Marina cardroom decision delayed until December appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz city service workers begin strike, impacting trash and park services
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — -Video from previous coverage. More than 400 Santa Cruz city service workers went on strike, Monday morning. The strike would not shut down essential services like police, fire, and water services. It will disrupt parks and recreation services, public works and library services, among other things.
Santa Cruz city workers begin week-long strike over hazardous working conditions
A number of services in the city of Santa Cruz will not be operating this week as city employees are going on strike over hazardous working conditions related to clearing homeless encampments.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
Students push UCSC for response on burning of Mexican flag; school investigating incident
Amid a Thursday protest march and plans for a healing circle Friday in the wake of what student groups are calling a "hate crime," UC Santa Cruz administrators assured the campus the incident was being taken seriously.
KSBW.com
Oaxacan basketball tournament calling on Greenfield city officials for park improvements
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Brought together by basketball, the Oaxacan community in Greenfield gathers at Patriot Park every Sunday to play their favorite sport. But organizers of the tournaments say they face obstacles and are calling upon city leaders to help them receive necessities at the park. "We do this...
Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Another Monterey County Sheriff’s employee placed on administrative leave
SALINAS, Calif. — For the second time in a week, an employee at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has been escorted out of the department and had an investigation launched against them. The employee in question this time is Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins, a department veteran with roughly...
KSBW.com
New information on Hartnell's ransomware attack
SALINAS, Calif. — Hartnell College says they could have their network fixed and up and running as early as next week after aransomware attack disrupted their systems on Oct. 2nd. The incident prompted a manual network shutdown while third-party forensic incident response specialists and federal law enforcement agents investigated...
teslarati.com
Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory
Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
downtowncampbell.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell
Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police announce Halloween safety enhancement zones
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department developed a safety enhancement zone in the downtown corridor this Halloween. According to Santa Cruz police, the safety enhancement zone will start on Oct.28. at 8 a.m. and will run through Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. Police say fees will...
Water main break floods Walker and Ford streets
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville Police said there is a water main break in the area of Walker and Ford Streets. Police said there are crews are currently at the scene working to repair it. There is an unintimated time on when the pipe will be fixed. There are no road closures in place but police The post Water main break floods Walker and Ford streets appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdict in Ruben Flores trial
SALINAS -- The jury deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart has a verdict for Ruben Flores. Our CBS affiliate confirmed that media was led back into the quart room today and Ruben's jury announced they did have a verdict. What that verdict is, though, has not been announced.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo...
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Closures startle Aptos, SLV; Uncie Ro’s opens in Watsonville; a PSL for the haters
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday and welcome to Eaters Digest. This...
Comments / 5