ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Comments / 5

Jesse Gonzalez
4d ago

Ignacio, please don't waste our tax paying dollars to send us Christmas cards of you and your family. 98% of us throw it in the trash. thank you.

Reply
2
Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz

Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina cardroom decision delayed until December

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE OCTOBER 17 AT 11:29 AM: The decision to add a second cardroom in Marina will have to wait once again. After our report aired last week, The Marina City Council is postponing their decision to approve a second cardroom to Tuesday Dec. 6. The City Council is looking for more public The post Marina cardroom decision delayed until December appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

New information on Hartnell's ransomware attack

SALINAS, Calif. — Hartnell College says they could have their network fixed and up and running as early as next week after aransomware attack disrupted their systems on Oct. 2nd. The incident prompted a manual network shutdown while third-party forensic incident response specialists and federal law enforcement agents investigated...
SALINAS, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory

Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
FREMONT, CA
downtowncampbell.com

2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell

Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
CAMPBELL, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz police announce Halloween safety enhancement zones

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department developed a safety enhancement zone in the downtown corridor this Halloween. According to Santa Cruz police, the safety enhancement zone will start on Oct.28. at 8 a.m. and will run through Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. Police say fees will...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Water main break floods Walker and Ford streets

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville Police said there is a water main break in the area of Walker and Ford Streets. Police said there are crews are currently at the scene working to repair it. There is an unintimated time on when the pipe will be fixed. There are no road closures in place but police The post Water main break floods Walker and Ford streets appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
GILROY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Kristin Smart case: Jury reaches verdict in Ruben Flores trial

SALINAS -- The jury deliberating in the trial of the murder of Kristin Smart has a verdict for Ruben Flores. Our CBS affiliate confirmed that media was led back into the quart room today and Ruben's jury announced they did have a verdict. What that verdict is, though, has not been announced.Paul Flores was charged with first-degree murder. It is alleged he caused Smart's death while in the commission of or attempt to commit rape. Ruben Flores, Paul's father, is charged with accessory after the fact to the crime of murder. The San Luis Obispo...
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy